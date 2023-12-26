Everything you need to know about pension increases (and rules) in 2024

#pension #increases #rules

The update of pensions paid by Social Security and Caixa Geral de Aposentações (CGA) for 2024 was published on December 11 in Diário da República, with the values ​​being slightly below those announced in October by the Government, as the inflation used in the calculation, however, retreated.

The majority of pensioners will have increases of 6%, compared to inflation forecast by the Government of 2.9% for 2024.

The update in 2024 has as indicators an average growth in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 5.18% in the last two years and the average variation of the last 12 months in the consumer price index (IPC), excluding housing, available in November , 5%.

Here are some essential points about pensions in 2024:

Pension update

In 2024, pensions are updated taking into account the calculation formula provided for by law, which considers inflation and GDP growth, resulting in increases of 6% for pensions with the lowest value and 5% for those with the highest value. high, according to an ordinance published in December. These increases are slightly lower than those announced by the Government in October (between 5.2% and 6.2%).

Thus, pensions worth up to two Social Support Indexes (IAS), that is, up to 1,018.52 euros, will be updated by 6%.

Pensions between two and six IAS (between 1,018.52 euros and 3,055.56 euros) will increase by 5.65%.

Pensions between six and 12 IAS (between 3,055.56 euros and 6,111.12 euros) rise by 5%, with the remainder frozen.

Social Support Index (IAS)

The IAS increases by 6%, from 480.43 euros in 2023 to 509.26 euros in 2024.

The increase in the value of the IAS will also be reflected in an increase in several social benefits, including the limits of the family benefit brackets and limits (minimum and maximum) of the unemployment benefit.

Retirement age at 66 years and four months

The legal retirement age remains unchanged in 2024, at 66 years and four months – still due to the decline in average life expectancy associated with mortality due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the following year, in 2025, the legal retirement age will increase by three months, to 66 years and seven months, due to the rise in average life expectancy.

For the request for retirement in 2024, the required legal age or the concept of “personal age” of access is relevant, which results from the reduction, compared to the legal age, of four months for each year of contributions in excess of 40 years of career. .

For example, if a person has 43 years of deductions, they can deduct 12 months from the normal retirement age.

Sustainability factor

The sustainability factor, applied to some early pensions, will result in a cut of 15.8% in 2024, an increase compared to 13.8% in 2023.

In other words, anyone who retires before the age of 66 years and four months in 2024 (or before the “personal age” of retirement) will have a 15.8% cut in the value of their pension.

This cut due to the sustainability factor does not apply in the case of very long contributory careers and to those who, at the age of 60, have had at least 40 years of career.

Penalty of 0.5% for each month in advance

Early retirements are subject to a 0.5% cut for each month in advance compared to the legal retirement age (66 years and four months in 2024) or compared to the “personal retirement age”.

For example, a person who decides to retire at 63 years of age, with 44 years of discounts, as they have four more years of discounts beyond 40, has a personal retirement age of 65 years (instead of 66 years and four months). In this case, you will not suffer the cut due to the sustainability factor (15.8% in 2024), but you will have a penalty of 0.5% for each month in advance compared to the age of 65, that is, a cut of 12%.

