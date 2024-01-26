Everything you need to know about the blockages planned in the capital and Ile-de-France

  • The farmers once again let their anger explode on Thursday, some going so far as to threaten to blockade Paris to summon the government to respond without delay to their distress.
  • The Ile-de-France sections of the FNSEA and Young Farmers (JA) called on their members to gather “on the main roads around the capital” on Friday. The same day, Gabriel Attal must present measures in favor of farmers.
  • While farmers organized 77 blockade points on Thursday across France, what should we expect tomorrow and this weekend in Paris?

The capital blocked by farmers’ demonstrations? This is a scenario that is emerging as the Ile-de-France sections of the majority agricultural unions FNSEA and Young Farmers (JA) called on Thursday for the “launch of the blockade of Paris”. This blockade would take shape tomorrow, Friday, the day when the Prime Minister must make announcements to try to appease the anger of the profession.

What points could be blocked?

FDSEA Ile-de-France and JA Ile-de-France ask their members to gather “on the main roads around the capital” from 2 p.m. The A1, A15, A 13, A10, A11 and A6 motorways are affected according to Actu.fr, but the precise points of blockage are not yet known. Blocking Paris “must be one of the last resorts”, but “everything is on the table”, declared Thursday the president of Jeunes Agriculteurs Arnaud Gaillot from a dam in the Yonne. On the web, an image of the Champs Elysées invaded by tractors was circulating:

The protests that have already started in the region

The mobilization has also already started in Ile-de-France, for example in the Houdanais territory, in Yvelines, where the Young Farmers union demonstrated on Wednesday. A snail operation was planned on the national 12, which links Jouy-en-Josas to Brittany, as well as on the National 20, the Departmental 113 near the A13 or even on the National 42, according to RTL.

“If in ten days the government has not given us answers, we will block the whole of Ile-de-France,” warned the FDSEA of Seine-et-Marne on France Bleu Paris on Wednesday. On the A16, even if the president of the FNSEA Arnaud Rousseau had ruled out a possible blockage of Paris at the end of the day on Wednesday, “we are moving forward about twenty kilometers every day and we will surely be at the gates of Paris either tomorrow or Saturday,” underlined Régis Desmuraux, local FDSEA president.

AL with AFP

