Everything you want to know about The Ordinary’s pink serum

Do you ever suffer from redness or could your skin use some extra soothing, hydration and strengthening? Who knows, it might Soothing & Barrier Support Serum from The Ordinary than miracles. There are many on social media skincare user raves about it. And that is not only because of the effect, but also because of the color. We’ll update you on this pink stuff.

The serum does exactly this for your skin

Why does the serum seem to work so well? This can all be traced back to the formula, which includes moisturizing ingredients based on sugar, vitamins, vegetable ceramides and niacinamide. These ingredients strengthen your skin barrier in just two hours (!). It also ensures that the skin immediately receives an intense moisture boost. In addition, the serum is said to soothe irritated skin over time, reduce redness and also fade skin imperfections.

Soothing & barrier support serum

Soothing & barrier support serum

Credit: HERE Paris XL

Of course, it is not (only) the effects that make the serum so popular – the color plays an important role in that. The serum is bright pink, thanks to the addition of B12. This does not mean that you will look like a piglet after application, the pink glow will disappear as soon as the serum has been absorbed.

This all sounds like music to your ears, but does the serum actually work? If we have to believe TikTok, take a look:

