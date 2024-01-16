Evie: the smart ring designed to monitor women’s well-being and health with AI

#Evie #smart #ring #designed #monitor #womens #wellbeing #health

Women’s health was in the spotlight with the presentation of Evie Ring during the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) held from 9 to 12, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This smart ring monitors female well-being (including the menstrual cycle) thanks to the interpretation of women-specific biological data and technology based on Artificial Intelligence.

This women’s health device was developed by the American company Movano Health. And although in principle it may seem like just another smart watch, the difference is that it is 100% focused on female biology, based on research on its biometric data. Furthermore, its design was the product of an interview with more than 1,000 women with whom its creators understood what they were looking for in a gadget so that it would be perfect for them.

Cervical cancer: signs that every woman should be very attentive to

The ring, available in three colors, is simple but very elegant. To start using it, you need to connect it via Bluetooth to your cell phone through its mobile application. However, it has powerful qualities that you should know about.

Qualities of Evie, the smart ring that will help you improve and maintain your health

It is adjustable

Although the women’s health monitoring smart ring is available in sizes 5 to 12, it is adjustable throughout. Movano Health took into account fluid retention during our period, so it can adapt to changes in the size of your fingers caused by menstruation, hormonal changes and other factors.

It is durable

Its materials are resistant to water, scratches or scratches, so you don’t have to worry about it being damaged when used continuously.

Smart watch or ring? What is better? Find out!

More precise data

Unlike men, women have smaller fingers, so the measurements of a Smart Watch, for example, may differ from reality. Evie uses highly sensitive, medical-grade sensors that help improve data. Plus, it has brighter LED lights that optimize your blood flow readings. Definitely, with this smart ring you will have much more precise information.

Shows you your daily performance

Contrary to the general data that smart watches provide, such as your activity, heart rate, distance traveled, among others, the Evie smart ring gives you a report of your daily performance. At the end of the day it shows you a graph with your moments of activity and recovery. It also tells you if you’ve gotten enough sleep and how you’re progressing toward your goals. All on one screen!

Women-only data analysis

The developers considered that this new smart device for girls could read specific factors such as your hormonal changes. Then, with the help of Artificial Intelligence, it can tell you how your health is, not just in general terms, but it breaks down your mood, your energy, your quality of sleep and activities.

If the data shows a low mood or that you are about to menstruate, it will show you important data about what is happening in your body, as well as tips to modify your routine and feel better.

It is hoped that over the next few months Evie will be able to give you better information about your health during the menstrual cycle and additional data. In addition, the developers seek to use AI to also inform you how your period is affecting you, both in your mood, sleep, and energy in general. They also want you to be able to share the data from your smart ring with your doctor.

The Evie Ring or smart ring to monitor women’s health won the CES Innovation Honoree Award 2024 during CES. It costs $269, available in gold, rose gold and silver. At the moment its application is only compatible with Apple iOS systems.