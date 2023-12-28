Evolution before our eyes? This species of ape began to use tools

#Evolution #eyes #species #ape #began #tools

Maybe the macaque monkeys will become our rivals one day? Could the ‘Planet of the Apes’ prediction come true, according to which we are not the only primate species capable of creating a civilization?

Well, we are still quite far from that, and the basic idea of ​​the ‘Planet of the Apes’ films was not that monkeys would suddenly become very smart, but rather that humanity would somehow exterminate itself, moreover with a drug that makes monkeys smart, the And it makes Sapiens dumb.

But where are the macaques now? There is a tiny island in Koh Ped, Thailand, where a certain species of macaque, the long-tailed macaque (Macaca fascicularis fascicularis), has developed an unprecedented behavior. They use stones to open Well, Thai scientists have observed that they crack open the oyster (Saccostrea forskali).

This was not the case before, and part of the reason for this is the coronavirus pandemic, so we can also find some connection with the apocalyptic film mentioned above. Before the appearance of the virus, the island was visited by many tourists, who certainly enjoyed feeding the monkeys here, writes iflscience.com. However, the closures came, and tourists could not visit the island for years. The monkeys, on the other hand, decided that they would rather not starve during this time either.

Monkeys use tools to get food

The first observation that stones are used to obtain oysters is from July 2022, otherwise these animals have been observed for 10 years. So, a mistake that has been used before, but was not noticed, cannot occur.

By the way, this monkey species is the sixth in the line that can use tools. Among macaques, there is only one species that belongs here, they are the Burmese long-tailed macaques (Macaca fascicularis aurea).

It is interesting that while both adult and juvenile macaques used stone tools, the use was almost exclusively characteristic of males. They also noticed that most of them did this alone and did not work in groups.

However, according to scientists, this behavior, which can even be seen as evolutionary progress, will soon disappear. The reason is simple: the tourists (and the food they brought) have returned to the island.

You may also be interested in: