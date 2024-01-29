Ex-Bayern coach Hansi Flick is reportedly a hot candidate to succeed Xavi

FC Barcelona is likely to have former national coach Hansi Flick in mind to succeed outgoing head coach Xavi.

How BildReporter Christian Falk reports that Flick is a hot candidate at Barça. President Joan Laporta is said to be committed to signing the 58-year-old German, who has been without a coaching job since his dismissal from the DFB in September 2023.

According to Falk, Flick is ready to take on a new challenge in the summer. He would be interested in playing in a foreign league.

Current coach Xavi will still be in Barcelona’s coaching bench until the end of the season. However, after the disappointing 3-5 home defeat against Villarreal on Saturday, the 44-year-old announced that he would vacate his position in the summer despite a contract that runs until 2025.

Barcelona can almost write off winning the Spanish championship again given their eleven points gap to league leaders Girona.

Flick, however, had recently coached the German national team for a good two years. He was previously in charge at FC Bayern and, among other things, won the treble with the Munich team in 2020.

