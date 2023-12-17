Ex-dominatrix Ira is now a spiritual guide in Portugal

#Exdominatrix #Ira #spiritual #guide #Portugal

In the first episode of ‘Where the wild men are’, Fogle traveled to Castelo Branco in Portugal where 39-year-old Brit Alex had taken refuge.Image BBC

In the BBC series Where the wild men are, self-proclaimed adventurer Ben Fogle visits people who have left the hustle and bustle of everyday life behind them and have retreated to a remote place. In the first episode on Friday evening, Fogle traveled to Castelo Branco in Portugal where 39-year-old Brit Alex had taken refuge. Alex once worked for a camping equipment retailer, working 120-hour weeks and traveling 70,000 km per year.

After a dear friend of his committed suicide and his mother died of cancer, Alex completely turned his life around. He sold his house and bought a mountainous property of no less than 14 hectares with part of the proceeds in Portugal. In the two years that he had lived there so far, he had not even been able to explore every corner of his property, he was so busy renovating the dilapidated house that belonged to it. Nor did he have time to learn Portuguese; he communicated with his neighbor, a goat farmer, with hands and feet.

So far, Where the wild men are a familiar cross between I’m leaving and Floortje to the end of the world, although Fogle put his own spin on it by sharing his findings with the viewer in between: “I’ve never met anyone who needs therapy more than Alex.”

Then it turned out to be a good thing that someone else turned out to be camping on Alex’s extensive property, namely Ira. She had found her calling as a spiritual guide during a long stay in India and now wanted to establish a healing center on Alex’s property. “I receive many messages from this country, including from his deceased mother,” Ira claimed with a conviction that brooked no contradiction.

She probably retained that strictness from her previous career: she was once a dominatrix, but after a fatal accident in her SM studio she ended up in prison. When she was acquitted, she left for India where she came into contact with singing bowl therapy, among other things. To Fogle’s credit, he kept his skepticism about Ira’s therapies to himself and even underwent a singing bowl therapy session, without significant results.

Ultimately, it was not the wild man but the wild woman who captured the imagination most in the first episode of Where the wild men are.

