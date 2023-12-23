Ex-FC Porto’s gesture during Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siiii’ gets people talking

#ExFC #Portos #gesture #Cristiano #Ronaldos #Siiii #people #talking

Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous ‘Siii’ is already enough to cause people to talk, in itself, but the truth is that the Portuguese international’s last celebration, in Al Nassr’s triumph against Al-Ettifaq (3-1), this Friday , featured a… distinct condiment.

Alex Telles, ex-FC Porto, caught the eye when he knelt down to simulate a photo of Cristiano Ronaldo, precisely at the moment he was heard (very loudly) in the stands, followed by a team hug.

See the video.

