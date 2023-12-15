Ex-flagship OPPO Find X3 Pro only now at the price of a mid-range!

#Exflagship #OPPO #Find #Pro #price #midrange

Many people prefer to choose the ex-flagship rather than the super mid-range device of the time. This is a debatable issue, but the prices can be very similar. This is exactly the situation in which OPPO Find X3 Pro found itself, which was given a good promotion. Is it worth buying a model at the end of 2023?

Spanish branch of Amazon, dealing with shipping and sales, has prepared an intriguing offer. Ex-flagship OPPO Find X3 Pro in version 12/256 GB costs currently with shipping only 530 €i.e. approx PLN 2,280.

The smartphone was launched in March 2021, so it is not the freshest. Despite everything, you can still get this copy in Poland. Ceneo browser indicates in such a case saving over PLN 600!

OPPO Find X3 Pro specifications

At the beginning, I would like to emphasize once again that the phone is not the newest one. This does not mean that it should be omitted from your considerations. Against the background of today’s more interesting average players OPPO Find X3 Pro it looks very nice, and the price is not too different from them.

The hero of this post is still exceptionally fit. This is because Snapdragona 888 paired with 12 GB RAM in standard LPDDR5. The result in the AnTuTu benchmark can prove the computing power. Performance will satisfy most demanding ManiaKs.

Current smartphones wouldn’t be ashamed either 10-bit screen AMOLED with diagonal 6,7″resolution WQHD+ and refreshing 120 Hz. The front panel supports content HDR10+. The glass protects Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Powerful photographic resources:

Sony IMX766 main camera with 50 MP matrix and OIS ,

, Sony IMX766 wide-angle lens with 50 MP matrix and 110 ° viewing angle,

Telephoto lens with a 13 MP matrix and 5x hybrid zoom ,

, Macro sensor with 5 MP matrix and 60x digital zoom,

Selfie camera with a 32 MP matrix.

Battery capacity 4500 mAh Support charging via cable 65 W. It supports too 30W wireless charging and reverse charging. Equally important is the fact that codecs are supported: SBC, AAC, aptX HD and LDAC.

Communication is controlled by: 5G, NFCWi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 i Dual SIM. Water and dustproof housing with IP68 certified it also accommodated stereo speakers with technology Dolby Atmos.

As you can see, nothing is missing from the described smartphone. By the way, I would like to inform you that the latest generation of devices is preparing for its debut. Here’s a preview of the OPPO Find X7 collection, which you can find below.

Don’t miss the next promotion

If you are looking for discounts and promotions and you don’t want to miss good opportunities, I encourage you to follow our maniaKalna profile Promotion Hunters on Facebook. Every day we check what interesting things can be found on the Internet.