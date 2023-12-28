Ex of Guido from ‘Winter full of love’ not happy about ex-lover: “He is narcissistic”

“It took me years to leave him. I never had the courage for that. He is narcissistic and destroyed me,” she says in a candid conversation with Story, as we read at Shownieuws. Their relationship, which lasted twelve years, was only three months old when Guido came on TV. She therefore wonders ‘to what extent RTL screens the participants’.

Manipulative

His ex describes him as charming but manipulative, a personality she believes has caused more damage than love has brought. She emphasizes the psychological impact the relationship has had on her. “We also had our good moments, but he actually spent twelve years trying to bring me down.” Now that she looks back, she realizes what the relationship was like: “Really psychological abuse.”

A spokesperson does not want to comment on the content. “I can say that all our reality and dating programs are preceded by very extensive casting.” Guido himself does not respond to the allegations. He indicates that he has been instructed to route everything through a press officer.

Source: Show News

28 december 2023

