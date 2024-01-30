Ex-partner of Jairo Concha, University player, makes a singular publication after Vallejo’s goal against the blue and white team

Through the X platform, the young woman made a unique comment that did not go unnoticed among users. Check all the details HERE.

Jairo Concha’s ex-partner indicated that it was strange to see Ballón with another shirt. | Libero Composition

Lima Alliance They played their first match in League 1 against Universidad César Vallejo, a closely contested match that resulted in the loss of a player for both teams. However, the highlight was that the former captain of the intimate team was wearing another team’s jersey.

This caused the ex-partner of Jairo Concha, current university playermake a unique comment about this situation. “It’s so strange to see (Josepmir) Ballón with another shirt”said Debora, who was happy about the victory of the cream team through their social networks.

The ex-partner of the Universitario soccer player wrote about Ballón. (Photo: Twitter)

Jairo Concha’s ex-partner complimented the University student: “What a level”

Universitario defeated Mannucci with goals from Dorregaray, Flowers, Andy Polo and Calcaterra. One of the figures from the cream set was Jairo Concha, who attended Edison. Seeing the performance of the merengue team, Debora decided to give her appreciation.

“What a good team the ‘U’ has. What a level”wrote the young Peruvian woman. In addition, she shared a photograph of her youngest son wearing the shirt of the group led by Fabian Bustos.

Debora highlighted the team that Universitario has. (Photo: Twitter)

Jairo Concha’s ex-partner thanks Alianza after the player leaves

“Thank you for everything, Alianza. My son had beautiful moments, everyone behaved very well when they saw me in the stadium, and made everyone feel very comfortable, I made many friends who have even become important in my life. I hope they do well in the championship, they are loved”commented the footballer’s ex-girlfriend.

Also Read:  For this reason Miguel Araujo turned his back on Alianza Lima and will stay at Portland Timbers

The player’s ex-partner thanked Alianza Lima for their affection. (Photo: Twitter) Join the Líbero WhatsApp channel

