Ex-policeman Tichý returned again not only to the intervention at the Faculty of Arts of the Charles University

#Expoliceman #Tichý #returned #intervention #Faculty #Arts #Charles #University

photo: Hans Štembera for PrahaIN.cz/Karel Tichý

PrahaIN.cz recorded an opinion that was devoted to the words of the former criminologist Karel Tichy. It was published in the period between holidays not only on our server, but also on other websites. The editors therefore asked Karel Tiché to comment on the author Martin Bartkovský’s comment. We offer his words in full without editorial intervention.

“I am not active on any social networks, that is why I only learned after some time and indirectly that I had become the object of interest of journalist Martin Bartkovský. I don’t know him, I don’t know anything about him, and I won’t profile him anywhere. And so just briefly to his claims on the X network (Twitter) from December 23.

I’m after a complex operation, so I’m definitely not bypassing any media. But if he refers to a few sentences that appeared in the media in connection with a recent tragic event, then I would like to say that I was asked by phone by the editors Jiří Pšenička from Seznam Zpráv, Jakub Fujáček from Echa24 and Jan Holoubek from PrahaIN about my general opinion on this event.

Then there was always about a ten-minute conversation on this topic. Individual editors then used excerpts from the phone calls in their articles. The attentive reader will surely have noticed that parts of quotations embedded in a larger material, which was not my interview, were used. I’m the last person to question the entire job of the police. But it is clear from the sentences used that I think things did not go quite as well as they could have, and that I believe GIBS will also review this. And in the event that wrongdoing is discovered, those responsible will bear their share of the responsibility.

What exactly came out of the mouth of the former criminal?

“It is necessary that all connections to this event and the actions of all involved police units be evaluated, verified and checked with extreme care. GIBS should certainly be involved in this. The series of steps that preceded the event raises questions as to whether the action was properly evaluated and coordinated from the very beginning. In the event that wrongdoing is discovered, someone should also bear political responsibility for it. As for the intervention at the university itself, the work of the police there needs to be unequivocally praised as completely professional!”

source: Karel Tichý for PrahaIN.cz on December 22, 2023

Yes, I haven’t been in the police force for 16 years, but I’ve been there long enough to know something about the job. I recommend Mr. Bartkovski to read my books Mafia Hunter and Where Crime Walked sometime.

I have nothing to do with any prosecuted or convicted restitution fraud offenders. I am proud to have served as an aide to Independent Senator Dr. Derner, a top pediatric neurologist and brave fighter against healthcare crime and corruption. And as for my involvement and my end in the Oath, I recommend that he familiarize himself with the article published by Jan Hrbáček in the Economic Journal in December 2021. And the last sentence about the fact that I am not a completely relevant respondent. I think I definitely understand the work of the police better than Mr. Bartkovský.”