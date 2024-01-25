Ex-‘Temptation Island’ seducer Fabrizio has a new secret love | Ltd

#ExTemptation #Island #seducer #Fabrizio #secret #love

BV ‘The Bachelor’ and ex-‘Temptation Island’ seducer Fabrizio Tzinaridis (31) is happy in love again. He shares the news himself on Instagram, although he remains secretive about the woman who has captured his heart.

In an Instagram post, Fabrizio kisses his new love in full, albeit unrecognizable. He does not want to reveal the identity of his new flame. After his participation in ‘Temptation Island’, ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘Dancing With The Stars’, Fabrizio was always open about his love life. Last year he willingly posed with his then girlfriend Sanne. But that’s all in the past now, it seems. Much to the dismay of his fans.

(Read more below the Instagram post)

This content contains cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept cookies from social media to still display the content.

Some followers on Instagram do not understand why Fabrizio is being so secretive. “If you are happy with someone, you should not hide it with just a teaser story,” it sounds. But in his Instagram story, Fabrizio persists. “My son is also close to me, who I care about immensely, who I love very much, who I am overly proud of, but I also don’t show him. I’ll show him. Admittedly unrecognizable. Also for his safety. But it ain’t nobody’s business but mine bro!”

“She’s drop dead gorgeous,” he continues. “I would like nothing more than to show her to the outside world and show what a fantastic woman she is. But again: it ain’t nobody’s business but mine bro. But you will probably meet us on the street one day and you can admire her as much as you want, but at the moment I don’t feel the need to do that. Also out of respect for her privacy and mine.”

Fabrizio and brother Georgios open Greek restaurant: “Our gold leaf dish is not available anywhere else in the world” (+)

After a tightening jawline, Fabrizio plans a new procedure: “Every so often I visit the clinic for major maintenance” (+)

‘Temptation’ Fabrizio and girlfriend Sanne split: “They are in different phases in their lives”

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access