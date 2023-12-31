Examining 2 million and 390 thousand women as part of the “Maternal and Fetal Health Care” initiative – Darb

The Ministry of Health and Population announced that 2 million and 390 thousand women were examined, as part of the President’s initiative to “care for maternal and fetal health” from its launch until today, within the “100 Health Days” campaign and under the slogan of the “100 Million Health” presidential initiative.

Dr. Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Population, pointed out that the initiative aims to early detect infections transmitted from the mother to the fetus, and provide free treatment and health care. It also targets early detection of infection with Hepatitis B, HIV, and syphilis for pregnant women. .

For his part, Dr. Fawzi Fathi, Executive Director of the initiative, said that the initiative teams follow up on the condition of the mother and newborn for 42 days, after the end of pregnancy, to discover risk factors for the mother or newborn, and take appropriate measures, in addition to dispensing the necessary micronutrients during the postpartum period.

Fathi continued that the initiative guarantees the confidentiality of analyzes and the accuracy of the test, by selecting reagents with international quality standards. It also includes advice on disease prevention, and requires the woman’s approval and acceptance of the service.

He stressed that the initiative is sustainable, within the services of health units and maternity and childhood centers, within the framework of activating and improving the quality of routine services provided by maternity and child care, and includes conducting a clinical examination to evaluate the general condition of the pregnant woman and the fetus and discover risk factors that may accompany pregnancy, tetanus vaccination, and measuring height. Weight, blood pressure, performing various tests to detect anemia, determining whether or not the mother needs to get an Anti-D injection after birth, in addition to a urine analysis to determine the albumin rate and detect urinary system diseases. The necessary micronutrients are also given to the mother during pregnancy.

He pointed out the creation of an integrated database for the survey, and linking it to the health facilities participating in the initiative to facilitate the follow-up of the beneficiary woman and transferring her to the nearest center to receive the necessary treatment according to her condition. He pointed out that it is possible to inquire about the date when the beneficiaries will be evaluated for advanced examinations through the website of the “100 Million Health” initiative or from Through the “Misr Health” application, in addition to receiving inquiries through the hotline “15335”.

