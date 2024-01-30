ExcelCPU is a 16-bit chip that runs directly in the spreadsheet cells – Živě.cz

#ExcelCPU #16bit #chip #runs #spreadsheet #cells #Živě.cz

While some freaks can create photorealistic drawings in good old Paint, others have turned Excel cells into a display that runs Doom.

But why project Doom into the cells, when they could just work as a whole (simple) processor, automated by samples. Youtuber Inkbox tried exactly that, he named it excelCPU and made a quarter-hour video for it.

ExcelCPU runs exclusively in cells and their formulas, and the author does not help himself in any way with advanced scripting in VBA. It makes the whole experiment even more crazy.

But in order not to remain only with the theory, every experienced user of the Microsoft spreadsheet can try it on their own computer. All the source codes of the processor (i.e. XLSX files) are available on GitHub.

Simple 16-bit processor has its own instruction set at its disposal, 128 kB RAM and matrix 128×128 cells, which serves as a display for programs. These are written in the language of symbolic addresses (assembler), you can also find them on GitHub, and the attached Python script translates them into the machine code of the processor in Excel.

So if you have a few free evenings, you are interested in how processors work inside and Excel is your second home, go for it.