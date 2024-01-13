“Excessive consumption threatens your health” What happens in your body when you drink milk every day?

#Excessive #consumption #threatens #health #body #drink #milk #day

Regular consumption of milk contributes to protecting your health, as it is full of vitamins and calcium. According to experts, milk is consumed in a variety of ways, including cheese, milkshakes, ice cream, and yogurt, and it is important for the growth of children. In this article, we learn about what happens to your body if you drink milk every day.

Benefits of drinking milk daily

Improvement in bone health: Milk is a great source of protein. It is also rich in calcium and vitamin D, which are essential nutrients for healthy bones. Drinking milk daily contributes to ensuring that your bones and joints become strong. According to studies, regular consumption of milk contributes to maintaining your health even when you are on a slimming journey. Weight, research says this is due to the combination of carbohydrates, protein and fat in milk that keeps you feeling full for longer, while carbohydrates give you energy and protein keeps you completely satisfied.

Reduces the risk of diabetes: Studies confirm that drinking milk regularly contributes to reducing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, and replacing the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages with milk contributes to protecting blood sugar levels, whether low or balanced.

It can regulate heart health: Doctors say there is a lot of inconsistent evidence when it comes to how milk affects heart health. Several studies have indicated that dairy products work to reduce the risk of stroke, cardiovascular disease, and high blood pressure, due to their potassium content.

What are the possible risks associated with milk?

According to various studies, milk may reduce the risk of some types of cancer, while increasing the risk of other types. One research indicated that consuming large amounts of milk is associated with a reduced risk of colorectal cancer, because calcium has chemopreventive properties. However, a study said Others are the opposite, as high milk consumption can increase the risk of prostate cancer due to the high calcium content.

However, this definitely does not mean that your daily cup of milk will give you cancer, and a lot of research is certainly needed to clarify the relationship of milk to these types of deadly diseases.