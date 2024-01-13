“Excessive consumption threatens your health” What happens in your body when you drink milk every day?

#Excessive #consumption #threatens #health #body #drink #milk #day
Regular consumption of milk contributes to protecting your health, as it is full of vitamins and calcium. According to experts, milk is consumed in a variety of ways, including cheese, milkshakes, ice cream, and yogurt, and it is important for the growth of children. In this article, we learn about what happens to your body if you drink milk every day.
Benefits of drinking milk daily
What are the possible risks associated with milk?
According to various studies, milk may reduce the risk of some types of cancer, while increasing the risk of other types. One research indicated that consuming large amounts of milk is associated with a reduced risk of colorectal cancer, because calcium has chemopreventive properties. However, a study said Others are the opposite, as high milk consumption can increase the risk of prostate cancer due to the high calcium content.
However, this definitely does not mean that your daily cup of milk will give you cancer, and a lot of research is certainly needed to clarify the relationship of milk to these types of deadly diseases.