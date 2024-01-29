Excessive hike in Hajj flight fare: AP with irresponsible reply Abdullahkutty | Excessive hike in Haj flight fare: with irresponsible reply ap abdulakutty

Kozhikode: Central Hajj Committee Chairman A.P. gave an irresponsible reply to a journalist’s question about the excessive increase in Hajj flight fares from Kozhikode. Abdullahkutty. AP told the channel correspondent that the fare can be reduced if ‘MediaOne’ aircraft is brought at a low cost. Abdullahkutty responded.

Last year there was a difference of Rs 50,000 between Bombay and Ahmedabad and Rs 30,000 between Bombay and Calicut. A global tender is called for the Hajj service. The Central Hajj Committee cannot do anything about it.

Airfare is fixed as part of the tender. The Hajj Committee cannot interfere in this. Abdullahkutty said that he is not thinking about re-tendering at the current air fare.

The media had reported an exorbitant increase in Hajj flight fares from Kozhikode. Among those going for Hajj via Kozhikode Airport Charges twice as much as those traveling through Kochi and Kannur airports. Air India’s move.

From other airports in Kerala, Hajj travel is possible at a rate of Rs 85,000, while that of Kozhikode is Rs 1,65,000. 78 percent of the total Haj pilgrims in Kerala travel from Kozhikode airport. Along with Kozhikode, Kochi and Kannur are Hajj embarkation points.

Last year, 11,556 pilgrims from Kerala performed Hajj. 7045 of them traveled from Kozhikode. This time, 14464 people applied for the first option and 9670 people applied for the second option to travel from Kozhikode.

Political parties including the Muslim League had come forward against the increase in Hajj flight fares. State General Secretary PMA Salam has stated that the League MPs will come to Delhi and hold discussions with the Central Hajj Committee and the Aviation Department.

