EXCLUSIVE: Balák cleared out the state villa in Lány after months. He withdrew the lawsuit

#EXCLUSIVE #Balák #cleared #state #villa #Lány #months #withdrew #lawsuit

The former director of the Forestry Administration of Lány, Miloš Balák, is no longer living in the office, because of which he wanted to sue the president’s office, according to Nova TV. He withdrew the lawsuit for the invalidity of the termination of the lease, because he allegedly cleaned the house himself and handed it over to the forest administration.

Despite the termination of the lease, Balák refused to move out of the villa. In the end, he apparently did. Miloš Balák, a friend of ex-president Zeman, was fired from his lease last year after replacing the castle furniture.

“I filed a lawsuit to invalidate the termination,” he said in the summer. But the trial was postponed, also because of Balák’s health. He is said to be suffering from cancer. And now there won’t even be a trial.

“He withdrew the lawsuit in its entirety today, taking this fact into account, the ordered oral hearing will be cancelled,” said judge Pavel Mydla on Friday. Other neighbors also confirmed that Balák left the house about two weeks ago. He himself did not respond to a question sent to his mobile phone.

“In his filing, he identified the termination of the lease of the property in question as the reason,” added the judge.

Balák’s work in Lány was marked by two cases. In the first one, according to the final judgment, he influenced a public contract for 200 million and should have gone to prison. But the then president intervened. He granted him mercy.

In the second case, the court punished Balák with a monetary penalty and a ban on activity for selling lan stone below the price. He was unsuccessful in his appeal to the Supreme Court.

Pavel Rus succeeded Miloš Balák at the head of the Lány Forestry Administration exactly one year ago. Already in the fall, the Castle announced a new selection process for the position of director. According to our information, this is not over yet. It should probably be clear at the end of January.

kdu, TN.cz