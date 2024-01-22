EXCLUSIVE How many migrants Austria wanted to send back to Romania and how many Bucharest accepted in 2023 based on EU rules / Major difference compared to the numbers circulated by Vienna in 2022

#EXCLUSIVE #migrants #Austria #wanted #send #Romania #Bucharest #accepted #based #rules #Major #difference #compared #numbers #circulated #Vienna

Last year, Austria sent Romania takeover requests for a number of 1,929 migrants, which Vienna claims should be managed by the Romanian authorities. Out of all the requests, Romania accepted 1,724 people, according to official data provided to G4Media by the General Inspectorate for Immigration. It is about migrants who, before requesting asylum in Austria, passed through Romania, which is thus responsible for them.

Out of a total of 1724 people, Austria has already organized transfers to Romania for 215 people, of which the transfers were actually made for 148 people, according to the official data provided by G4Media.

We remind you that Vienna strongly opposed the extension of Schengen with Romania and Bulgaria, reasoning that the two countries are on an illegal migration route and do not manage the migratory flow. Austrian officials have spoken publicly of tens of thousands of illegal migrants coming through the two countries. However, the number of official requests sent from Vienna to Romania is below 2,000, according to official data.

“We have over 75,000 unregistered migrants in Austria. And we know that 20,000 illegal migrants passed through Romania. How do we know this? Due to the investigation of the Austrian Police”, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said in December 2022, justifying the veto against the entry of Romania and Bulgaria into Schengen.

Why is Romania obliged to take these people in? The reason is a decision of the European Union from 2013, known as the “Dublin Regulation”, which all EU member states respect. The regulation shows that a country is obliged to receive migrants who passed through its territory and arrived in another country, where they requested asylum.

The General Inspectorate for Immigration shows that the requests sent by Austria are based on two situations:

– when, in the member states, a foreigner is fingerprinted, and following the entry of these fingerprints into the Eurodac database, it is found that he is listed in Romania with HIT category 1 (fingerprinting following the submission of an asylum application)

– when, following an application for asylum by a foreigner in one of the member states, this state finds, following evidence and circumstantial evidence, that the foreigner holds a residence permit or a visa issued by the Romanian authorities

Context. Austria agreed on December 30, 2023 to partially lift its veto on Schengen expansion and accepted the accession of Romania and Bulgaria with sea and air borders. In return, the two member states assumed a number of obligations related to the reception of migrants through the Dublin mechanism and increased border security.

The full response of the General Inspectorate for Immigration:

“In accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) 604/2013 (Dublin III Regulation), in 2023 applications for readmission/takeover were received from Austria for a number of 1,929 persons.

We mention the fact that, in the vast majority, these requests are sent to Romania either when, in the member states, a foreigner is fingerprinted, and following the introduction of these fingerprints in the Eurodac database, it is found that he appears in Romania with HIT category 1 (fingerprinting following the submission of an asylum application), either when, following an asylum application by a foreigner in one of the member states, this state finds, following evidence and circumstantial evidence, that the foreigner holds a residence permit or a visa issued by the Romanian authorities, thus Romania being the member state responsible for analyzing an asylum application in accordance with the provisions of the Dublin Regulation.

After receiving these requests, both from Austria and from the other member states, the Romanian authorities check and analyze the cases individually and issue a transfer decision (rejection or transfer acceptance).

Thus, out of the 1,929 requests for readmission/takeover, the Romanian authorities accepted Austria’s requests for a number of 1,724 persons.

As for the transfer, it will be carried out within the terms established by the Dublin Regulation.

Following a decision to accept the transfer, the obligation to organize and carry out the transfers rests with the requesting member states (as is the case with Austria), which inform the Romanian authorities (the requested member state) about the details of the transfer. Given the fact that Dublin transfers are organized by the requesting Member State only following an acceptance decision, it is not possible to plan or estimate the number of persons to be transferred during a year.

Austria organized transfers to Romania for 215 people, of which the transfers were actually carried out for 148 people according to the provisions of the Dublin Regulation”.