Exclusive Interview｜Two teenagers who had been awaiting trial for two and a half years changed their confession to riots “It is a relief to plead guilty to a certain extent”

During the two and a half years of awaiting trial, Gas (pseudonym) and Amin (pseudonym) saw one case after another of riot convictions on the news. They thought to themselves, “It seems that there is no chance of fighting.” They couldn’t help but hesitate: “We still have to maintain the Don’t you plead guilty?” In 2019, two people were arrested during the conflict and charged with rioting. The cases are scheduled to be tried in 2022 and 2023 respectively. Gas and Amin struggled for a long time and decided to plead guilty. The lawyer said that they are still young and will seek a “3C report” from the court to have the opportunity to impose a non-custodial sentence. In the end, the two “got their wish” and were sentenced to a training center. The anti-extradition movement has been going on for more than four years. According to statistics from “Courtline”, as of December 23, 2023, nearly 40% of the 612 adults (603 defendants) pleaded guilty, and 163 of them originally pleaded not guilty. Changed his plea to guilty before trial. Among them, the interval from prosecution to guilty plea was 2 years to 2 years and 11 months for 45 cases, and the interval for 104 cases was 3 years or more. (See separate article) “It’s a relief to plead guilty to a certain extent. I can end the suffering caused by this long waiting period for trial.” Gas and Amin served more than a year in prison and were released this summer, just in time for the start of school. Looking back on the choice of pleading guilty, the two said frankly that it was out of practical considerations, “If I had not pleaded guilty, I might have been in an adult prison and faced a two-year sentence.” Related reports:

An opportunity to shake

On the day of the visit, Amin went to the appointment with a skateboard on his back to introduce his new interest to reporters; Gas came in a hurry from campus with a big schoolbag on his back, and at first glance he looked just like any other boys of the same age. The two of them chatted non-stop as soon as they met, talking about choosing subjects and the people inside the wall.

Gas and Amin were 16 and just 18 years old respectively when they were arrested. Initially, Gas stated that he would not plead guilty, believing that there was no evidence that he had participated in the riots. “There was no evidence of breaking bricks or being a fire demon. Of course, he would not plead guilty even if he was beaten to death.” However, the “Lu Jianmin case” ruling issued by the Court of Final Appeal in 2021 made him shaken.

Gas learned from reports that the “Lu Jianmin case” set guidelines for the charging elements of “unlawful assembly” and “riot”. The judgment mentioned that “the defendant who is present at the scene and provides encouragement through words, signs or actions can be convicted of participating in the riot, or assisting other persons who committed the crime of riot. From simply being at the scene, he becomes classified To provide encouragement does not mean that a lot of activity is required.”

“The threshold for disguise is so low. The sweater you wear at the scene can be used as your crime.” Gas expressed his understanding. However, he said that he lives in the present and quickly puts the information behind him. It was not until his lawyer informed him that he was about to undergo a pretrial review that he felt that a decision affecting his future was imminent.

Gas believes that the “Lu Jianmin case” shows that the threshold for riot crimes is very low. “You can be charged with whatever jumper you wore at the scene.”

Calculation of “3C Report”

There was a month between the pretrial review of the case and the start of the trial. During this month, Gas thought repeatedly about whether to plead guilty or not. On the one hand, he didn’t want to “give up”, but on the other hand, he felt that “there was no need to fight.” “Wearing a black shirt or black pants is already a crime, so you have no chance of fighting, not to mention that my formation is full gear ( Fully equipped) upper body, even if it is tied straight, it is even more impossible to get rid of it.”

He was also worried that he would not be able to work during the trial and would not be able to meet his living expenses, which would lead to a high chance of being convicted. “In the end, it would just delay time.” Gas’s family feels that since he has turned 18, he should plan for his future and respect his decision.

The lawyer told Gas that he would obtain a “3C report” for him, and he secretly calculated that “taking the 3C is really much faster.”

The lawyer analyzed the consequences of pleading guilty or not pleading guilty to Gas, saying that if he intends to plead guilty, he will try to obtain a “3C report” from the court, that is, a report on sentencing options other than imprisonment for training centers, labor camps and rehabilitation centers. Gas secretly calculated, “It’s much faster to sit in 3C. There were some legal cases at that time, and they were all about 3 to 4 years (incarceration). Even if the maximum sitting in (institutional) was good, it would not be enough for 3 years.” However, the court can also refuse to obtain the report for him and directly sentence him to prison. This is a gamble for him.

After much thought, Gas decided to take a gamble and plead guilty on the day of trial.

Awaiting trial is an invisible shackles

Amin also agreed that the high conviction rate is one of the reasons for changing pleas. He said that in the past two or three years, he has rarely heard of cases of acquittal. Even if social worker Chen Hongxiu was found to have failed to testify, he was immediately appealed by the Department of Justice, “and the city will pursue the case again after being dismissed.”

What tortures Amin the most is that during the long awaiting trial, he has to accept stringent bail conditions such as curfew and stay-at-home orders. Faced with mental pressure, “I feel that this awaiting trial is an invisible shackles.” The case also made him feel negative, “I will set limits for myself. If I think about it, I will go to jail no matter what point, and I will lose motivation no matter what I do.”

While awaiting trial, Amin had to accept stringent bail conditions such as curfew and foot ban, which he described as an invisible shackles.

He watched his classmates actively plan their lives, open Linkedin accounts, and look for internship opportunities. People around him are getting further and further away from Amin, but he can only wait. “A confession to a certain extent is a relief. I can end the suffering caused by this long waiting period for trial.” Six months before the trial started, the lawyer noticed that Amin was about to turn 21. This might be the last chance to request a report and seek a non-custodial sentence.

A Ming admitted that he was “heartbroken”, but like Gas, A Ming did not want to “take the initiative to admit his mistake” and struggled with this for several months. Relatives and friends advised him to consider his sentence. Finally, his sister’s plain words broke into his heart, “Come back and we can be reunited as soon as possible.” A Ming remembers the moment he confessed his crime. He looked at his family from the dock and both of them burst into tears.

A Ming looked through the letters sent to him by relatives and friends, in which his father told him to be patient in everything.

“You are responsible for the decisions you make.”

Gas and Amin met in the training center. Although they were in different “phases”, they both liked anime and became good friends. Gas learned different skills and lived a disciplined life while serving his sentence; Amin resumed his studies and worked from 9 to 5 every day to prepare for the HKDSE.

The Correctional Services Department will provide secondary school courses for inmates, taught by teachers with diplomas in education. However, he said, “If you want to get good grades, this system is not enough.” He also has to use private time to review, and even holds notes while eating. Ridiculed as “nerdy.” A Ming was fortunate that some inmates with higher academic qualifications in the institution were willing to provide tutoring services for him. In the end, he got good grades and successfully entered university.

The length of the detention period in a training center is generally determined by the Correctional Services Department based on the prisoner’s performance and progress, and can be up to 3 years. According to Article 5 of the “Training Centers Ordinance”, criminals must be supervised by a probation officer for 3 years after release. Their conviction record may be deemed to have expired after the expiration of the supervision period.

A Ming encountered problems he didn’t understand in the training center and was enthusiastically taught by fellow inmates.

After serving more than a year in prison, the two were released this past summer and joked that they still had not adapted to the fast pace of society.

Gas said that the teaching routine and rest are fixed, the information in it is not so fluid, and every minute and second passes very slowly. After returning to normal life, the topics everyone talked about changed very quickly, which made him a little bit overwhelmed. “Maybe one second we were talking about ChatGPT, and the next second we were talking about Yin Guang choosing my favorite male singer, so what?”

He talked about a college classmate who graduated at the same time. When he was invited to attend the graduation ceremony, he seemed a little awkward and was still wondering whether to attend. Gas lamented that he had lost too much time and wanted to work harder to complete the course. “Look at me, I have surpassed you so much in this period of time, and you are still standing still.” Amin comforted Gas and let it take its course, “I feel so uncomfortable thinking about it, and I can’t live with myself.” Like him, he just wants to enjoy campus life and experience the fun of “going to the village”.

In the stillness of the night, Gas and Amin also imagined what would happen if they did not plead guilty – probably, they would still be in jail. Pleading guilty is a decision based on reality. In any case, the past cannot be rewritten. This is an important lesson for their youth.

“You have to be responsible for yourself for any decision you make,” A Ming said. The two of them took a puff of cigarettes on the rooftop, watched the sunset, and imagined what the future would look like.

Amin and Gas were released this past summer and returned to school in September of the same year.

