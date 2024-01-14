Exclusive/Party vote won No. 5 and became famous overnight! The Secretary-General of “Little EU” has spoken out: Our policies are very careful | Politics | Sanli News Network SETN.COM

#ExclusiveParty #vote #won #famous #overnight #SecretaryGeneral #spoken #policies #careful #Politics #Sanli #News #Network #SETN.COM

▲In response to the popular rumors from the outside world, the Little European Union said that it has always been very diligent in making policies. Many people praised the pragmatic policy and voted. (Photo/Provided by Little EU)

The 2024 presidential legislative election has come to an end. The Democratic Progressive Party’s “Lai Xiaopei” won the election. In the non-divided party vote, in addition to the blue and green parties, which each won 13 seats, the People’s Party won 8 seats, and other small parties were completely wiped out. Among them, there was a highlight: “Obasan Alliance for People’s Participation in Politics” received the fifth highest number of votes. The number of votes was higher than that of the well-known Taiwan Foundation and the Green Party, which triggered heated discussions. Netizens said that this was due to the political party’s vote being the “king of lottery”. . In this regard, He Yurong, the secretary-general of the Little European Union, admitted that it was helpful and quite lucky. She went to draw lots at the time. When she saw the number one, she screamed. However, she also said that the Little European Union was actually established six years ago. He has always followed a step-by-step publicity policy and has participated in two parliamentary elections. It should not be considered a huge hit, but he is very grateful to the public and netizens for their support.

The “Obasan Alliance for Small People’s Participation in Politics” (Little EU), which was started by a group of local mothers to prepare a political organization in about 2018 and formally established in 2019, is the highlight of this year’s small parties. This was their first time to participate in the legislative election. They won 128,613 votes and a vote rate of 0.93% regardless of district. In addition to losing only to the Democratic Progressive Party, the Kuomintang, the Taiwan People’s Party and the Times, they also surpassed the People’s First Party and the Taiwan Foundation. and the Green Party; among them, the well-known Taiwan Foundation’s vote count fell below 100,000 votes. Let the small EU write a big surprise and become the fifth largest party in Taiwan.

▲He Yurong, Secretary-General of the Small European Union, accepted an exclusive interview with “Sanli News Network”. (Photo/Provided by He Yurong)

“We are just a little bit close to reaching 1%, but we have already become the fifth largest party in Taiwan!” After the excitement of the election campaign, the Secretary-General of the Little European Union, He Yurong, accepted an exclusive interview with a reporter from “Sanli News Network” and happily said that although the Little European Union is young, , but have always been very dedicated to making policies. Although they failed to cross the seat threshold this time, “it is a big surprise” to get the support of so many voters and people. I believe it is because they have taken a step-by-step approach to preach and put forward pragmatic policies. Policies move the people and gain recognition.

As for the outside world’s opinion that Little European Union has exploded in popularity, He Yurong explained in two points. First of all, “The outside world thinks that our popularity is due to the vote results of this election, but in fact it is due to our political accumulation for many years.” She said that Little EU has been very diligent in making policies since its establishment, and the content does not escape the concerns of children. Women, who are committed to building an equal rights society, have also elected representatives to run for city council twice in 2018 and 2022; and this time the non-district legislator “our central policy has been done very well”, including protecting the home, family care and labor , children’s rights and welfare, gender equality, just transition and equal participation in politics. “Many people saw our policy list and thought it was very pragmatic. They praised us and voted.”

Secondly, it hopes to change Taiwan’s electoral culture. Ho Yurong bluntly said that there are many elections in Taiwan, and it is almost impossible for a candidate to be elected if he does not invest thousands or millions of dollars in budget. “But we don’t need too much funding. This time the total in Taiwan is only one million. Through Adhering to the concept of simplicity and common people’s participation in politics, we hope to change the electoral culture and let the voices of ordinary people be heard.” She emphasized that there were no signboards in this election, and no money from consortiums and China was confiscated. Publicity was carried out through roadside announcements and other methods, and all funding sources were from Small donations from the public.

▲Little EU has gained recognition by preaching step by step and proposing pragmatic policies to move people. (Photo/Provided by Little EU)

For the small European Union to receive the fifth highest number of votes, in addition to adhering to its philosophy, outsiders also attributed it to the “Lottery King”. He Yurong said, “Of course it helped. I felt very happy and lucky. It was a miracle!” She said that it was her representative who drew the lots. When she got the number one, she screamed as soon as she saw it, and she actually got the draw. king. He even bluntly stated that as soon as the public opens the election communiqué, they will definitely see the Mini-European Union. He also said that the presentation of the six major political opinions in the communiqué was designed by a visual artist. The illustrations and text are very beautiful. I believe that this will give you extra points and thus win the prize. Voter approval.