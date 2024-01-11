EXCLUSIVE The ANRE advisor who became deputy general director in less than two years was promoted to general secretary / The institution reduced the number of directors in December

#EXCLUSIVE #ANRE #advisor #deputy #general #director #years #promoted #general #secretary #institution #reduced #number #directors #December

The New Year brought a new position for one of ANRE’s employees, already known for the fast way in which she advanced, without previously having experience and knowledge in the energy sector. In fact, it brought him another leadership position, because his old one was abolished by the austerity laws. In fact, only the title changes, because the attributions remain the same, as can be seen from ANRE’s response to Economedia.

Thus, Marina Claudia Răduinea (Iliescu, after marriage), who went from councilor, in less than two years, to deputy general director in a key state institution, continues her rise. Recently, more precisely on Monday, January 8, 2024, the president of ANRE, George Niculescu, signed a decision by which he appointed her to the position of General Secretary of ANRE.

Before being employed at ANRE, Marina Răduinea was employed for many years at a stationery distribution company.

Sources told Economedia that Marina Răduinea earns about 10 thousand euros net monthly. This information could not be verified as his wealth declaration is classified. In her previous position, G4Media information showed that she earned around 15,600 euros/month (gross).

The management of ANRE explained, for Economedia, that the appointment of Marina Răduinea as Secretary General was due to the reorganization made at the end of last year when 14 positions of directors in the institution were abolished. As a result of the reorganization process, all the positions of Director General were abolished, it is also stated in ANRE’s response, which can be read in full at the end of this article.

As for the reasons why Marina Răduinea was appointed secretary general of the institution, ANRE told us: “As a result of the reorganization of the institution, taking into account the experience accumulated in the period 2021-2024, as Deputy General Director of the General Directorate of Support Activities , Mrs. Marina Iliescu was appointed interim Secretary General for a period of 6 months, she will coordinate similar specialized structures as in the last 3 years. We mention that as a result of the reorganization process, his old position, that of Deputy General Director of DGAS, which he held on an interim basis from 2021, was abolished.”

Economedia also asked Marina Răduinea for a point of view, but by the time of publishing this article we have not received any response.

How he advanced in Mariana Răduinea in ANRE

Employed for many years at a stationery distribution company, Marina Claudia Răduinea joined ANRE in October 2018, after winning a competition organized by ANRE for the position of procurement advisor. From this position, after only a few months, she was promoted to head of the service she belonged to. She had no previous experience or knowledge in energy. Media sources show that he graduated from the Faculty of Political and Administrative Sciences of the University of Bucharest, and then continued his studies at the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest, where he obtained a master’s degree in Marketing and Business Communication.

In ANRE, from October 2018 to February 2021, Marina Claudia Răduinea quickly advanced in position, from simple adviser to director.

Thus, from February 2021, Marina Claudia Răduinea held, on an interim basis, the post of Deputy General Director of the Support Activities Directorate within ANRE. A source close to the institution claimed, for G4Media in the spring of 2022, that, in this capacity, he had an income of 15,600 euros/month, but, in a response to G4Media, he rejected the claim: “According to the Law, my income is confidential , but I want to point out that they are not as large as the one you indicated.”

An attempt by G4Media to verify the amount was not successful: unlike other public institutions, which, according to the Payroll Law 153/2017, must periodically post on the website a document containing the income of employees (without names, but only by function ), ANRE is not obliged to do so. Even at this moment these data are not found in his wealth declarations.

2019 is the only one for which the amount from the income section of the wealth declaration is not blurred: on average, in that year, Răduinea collected a little over 10,000 lei per month.

Regarding the way in which Marina Răduinea fulfilled the management task, despite her short seniority in ANRE, the Press Office transmitted, at the time, that “the promotion of Mrs. Marina Răduinea to the position of interim Deputy General Director of the support services within of our institution was done in compliance with the legal provisions in force. We also specify that the appointment to this position is not definitive.”

The same G4Media source linked Răduinea’s employment and advancement in ANRE to the name of Darius Vâlcov, both of whom are from Slatin. In addition, the woman won the contest in 2018 during the period when Vâlcov was State Councilor of the PSD Prime Minister Viorica Dăncilă, and both the employment and the advancements within ANRE took place during the mandate of Dumitru Chiriță, appointed according to the same party, of which he had previously been a member.

Răduinea “categorically” rejected Vâlcov’s alleged contribution to her career, stating that “I never met him personally” and adding that “My promotion to an interim position was done in compliance with all legal provisions.” She also says that “I have never had a membership card to any political party.”

ANRE reduced the number of heads in December

At the end of last year, the president of ANRE, George Niculescu, announced that the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) will have a new organizational chart, obliged by the law that provided for the reduction of budget expenditures.

Thus, the total number of heads in a state institution must be a maximum of 8% of the total number of positions.

“Among the 42 heads of ANRE, 28 will remain”, said George Niculescu, president of ANRE. General managers, directors and heads of services are targeted.

In the summer of last year, a group of ANRE employees sent Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and several ministers a memorandum criticizing the draft emergency ordinance to reduce bureaucracy costs.

The GEO draft criticized by employees provided for the limitation of state employment, pay based on performance criteria, the establishment of clear rules for the purchase of cars and the payment to the budget of 80% of the profit or surplus made by state agencies/institutions. among the ANRE Employees argued that limiting the number of cars would violate the independence of the institution: “At the same time, the imposition of personnel regulations or car supply rules prevents ANRE from taking autonomous decisions regarding the execution of the budget and the organization of the activity. Also in contradiction with the principles of independence are the provisions that vacant positions are canceled”.

The government adopted the project in the fall, only to decide at the end of the year that the measures can be postponed for half a year. At the same time, in the field of energy, others have also decided not to apply the measures yet.

Thus, writes InvestEnergy, the shareholders approved the exemption of the company Electric energy and natural gas market operator – OPCOM from the application of the provisions of Law 296/2023. In addition, other state companies will also be exempted: Valea Jiului Power Complex, Bucuresti Electrocentrale (ELCEN), Oltenia Energetic Complex and Craiova Electrocentrale.

Huge salaries, zero training

ANRE (National Energy Regulatory Authority), the arbiter of the energy market, has been constantly in the center of public attention for salaries of thousands of euros and the employment of people unrelated to the activity, based only on political connections. Moreover, the institution already had 360 employees in the summer, more than similar institutions in larger countries, and a bill at the time provided for the addition of 180 positions.

The hiring of huge salaries at ANRE of people unrelated to the field has been the subject of several investigations published by G4Media in recent years.

Radu Cosmin Preda, former PSD senator in the 2016-2020 mandate, was appointed in the summer of 2022 General Director of Support Activities at ANRE. Preda is a graduate of the Faculty of Mechanics of the University of Craiova and had no connection with the energy field until his employment in the institution, a few years ago. The net salary of Radu Cosmin Preda is around 7,000 euros per month, according to G4Media sources.

The model Roxana Ilie (32 years old), administrator of Look Outdoor SRL, a company that G4Media.ro revealed has contracts for press and propaganda services with PSD, was hired in the fall of 2022 at the National Regulatory Authority in the field Energiei (ANRE), an institution under the control of the same party. Renowned photo model, Roxana Ilie was a constant presence in cancan publications. She is still employed at ANRE, according to Economedia information.

ANRE’s full response in relation to the appointment of Marina Răduină to the position of general secretary

“According to Law 296/2023 on some fiscal-budgetary measures to ensure Romania’s long-term financial sustainability, the total number of management positions in an institution or public authority must be a maximum of 8% of the total number of positions.

Thus, the new legislative regulations also imposed a reorganization at ANRE, namely the reduction of management positions. The necessary measures were adopted so that the new organizational structure fulfills the general management conditions: it corresponds to the general purpose and objectives, it is flexible and includes as few management levels as possible, it clearly and precisely defines the functions and the links between functions, can be easily adapted to the entity’s new objectives, taking into account the European context in the energy field, and be economical, in the sense of requiring reduced personnel and management expenses.

As a result of the reorganization process, all positions of General Manager were abolished.

We specify the fact that the legislation in force prohibits putting vacant positions out to competition. More specifically, GEO 115/2023 which imposes a series of fiscal-budgetary measures in the field of public spending, for fiscal consolidation, as well as to combat fiscal evasion, also establishes a hiring freeze for this year.

The requirements for the position of General Secretary of ANRE mainly provide for: education conditions, seniority conditions in the specialty of the studies required for the position, minimum 3 years of experience in the electricity, thermal and natural gas sector or in the regulatory activity, experience in the field public procurement and/or in the financial-accounting field, knowledge of an international language.

As a result of the reorganization of the institution, taking into account the experience accumulated in the period 2021-2024, as Deputy General Director of the General Directorate of Support Activities, Mrs. Marina Iliescu was appointed interim Secretary General for a period of 6 months, following to coordinate similar specialized structures as in the last 3 years.

We mention that as a result of the reorganization process, his old position, that of Deputy General Director of DGAS, which he held on an interim basis from 2021, was abolished.

Overall, the organizational restructuring will not affect the activity of the institution in any way, especially since those released from the abolished management positions had the right to occupy a vacant management position, of the same level or a management position of a lower hierarchical level, vacant , corresponding to seniority and specialized studies, for which they met the conditions of employment, according to the law.”