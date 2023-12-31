EXCLUSIVE. The man run over with the BMW in Slatina. From love to jealousy and a “lesson” sister to death: the complicated story behind the scandal filmed in traffic

#EXCLUSIVE #man #run #BMW #Slatina #love #jealousy #lesson #sister #death #complicated #story #scandal #filmed #traffic

Video

Overturning of the situation in the case of the man intentionally run over by the car in Slatina! Before the incident, the victim allegedly chased his aggressor through the streets to take revenge for stealing his girlfriend. After blocking him in traffic, he got down to threaten him. Then, the driver ran over his rival. Exclusively for the Observer, the woman recounts the shocking incident. The aggressor was remanded in custody.

By Diana Speretoiu on 31.12.2023, 19:19

The thoughtless gesture of the 30-year-old man. Confronted with his partner’s ex-boyfriend, he decided to teach him a lesson about death. The victim ends up under the wheels in a few moments. She is saved by doctors after several people manage to lift the car in which the driver and his girlfriend barricaded themselves. The man was quickly taken to the hospital in Slatina.

Criminal scenes in traffic, in Slatina

On the right seat of the car is the woman for whom the two rivals make extreme gestures.

“Someone else was following us since we left my house. Then his cousin appeared in a van in front of us, opposite the square he signaled (current boyfriend’s number) to overtake him, when we arrived in front of the van, the victim appeared in another car that he stopped in front of us, in the second lane, so that he could no longer pass,” the woman told the Observer.

Before the scandalous breakup, a relationship from which two little girls were born

The driver, the woman’s current lover, is now being investigated for attempted murder and risks years behind bars. The victim allegedly had a long-term relationship with his partner and together they have two little girls aged 2 and 4.

“The relationship between the two would have ended two years ago, but the man would not have come to terms with the idea. He persistently searched for his ex-partner, saying that he wanted to see his children. Last month, he would have entered over her in the house and would have beaten her. At that time, he would also have taken one of the girls from home by force”, reports Diana Speretoiu, Observer reporter.

The woman had a protection order against her ex-partner, valid until February. That didn’t stop him from following her and harassing her in traffic.

“In many cases, the protection order does not help much for women who fall victim to domestic violence. This year alone, the papers did not stop, for example, more than 2,700 men from hitting their ex-partners. And another 4,600 came under the crosshairs to the police for threats,” stated Diana Speretoiu, Observer reporter.

The man run over by the car in Slatina, hospitalized in Bucharest

The man run over by the car is currently admitted to a hospital in the capital, with multiple fractures and dislocations. “I’m not saying anything anymore, brother. I don’t even want to threaten anyone. It wasn’t meant to be, there was no point in this,” said the victim. The victim will need around 100 days of medical care.

