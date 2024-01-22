Executive guarantees measures to stop rising bread prices –

In recent days, there has been a rise in the price of bread due to the shortage of wheat flour – a situation that worries the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

According to the responsible minister, the executive intends to stop the rise in the price of bread, which has been registered in the country.

“We have to increase the level of cereal production, which in turn will allow companies that transform cereals into flour to produce at the highest level, in a more permanent and constant way and, with this, guarantee that there is no shortage of flour, producers can have certainty regarding the supply of raw materials and prices”, he concluded.

Rui Miguêns recognizes that the country is currently experiencing pressure in the demand for wheat, which is in short supply in Angola.

To this end, conditions are being created to avoid a shortage of wheat on the national market.

“I believe that this pressure we are feeling from the price of bread could be dissipated as we implement the decisions we are taking”, said the minister.

