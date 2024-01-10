Executive plans to create financing line for the distribution and commerce sector

The Minister of State for Economic Coordination, José de Lima Massano, met on the morning of this Monday, 8th, with members of the Association of Modern Commerce and Distribution Companies of Angola (ECODIMA), to talk about topics related to the sector in the country.

The agenda included debates on economic regulation, taxation, public services, incentives for production and final consumption, a topic that had as its main point the creation of a financing line for the distribution and commerce sector.

Other points observed were the need to regulate the movement of goods and control exports. Constraints on imports were also mentioned by event participants, as well as price controls on national products.

At issue is the increase in prices of these products. According to the Kianda’s Mail previously reported, in 2023, in just one month, the prices of national products increased by 2.38%, with the Manufacturing Industry sector recording the biggest price increase, with 2.45%.