Exemption of RTV license fee control by Poczta Polska

Everyone who uses a television or radio set is obliged to register it and pay license fees. The rule applies to everyone, except for persons legally exempt from fees, provided that the appropriate formalities are completed. License fee rates are determined by the National Broadcasting Council and this year they amount to PLN 8.70 per month for a radio receiver and PLN 27.30 for a television or television and radio receiver. Persons obliged to pay license fees and who pay the RTV license fee for the entire year in advance by January 25, 2024, will receive a 10% discount. You can also take advantage of other discounts for paying fees for a period longer than 1 month.

The postman cannot control

Depending on the country, there are different models of financing public media in Europe. The involvement of individual postal operators in the control of subscription fees is a common phenomenon in Europe. In accordance with the legal regulations in force in our country, Poczta Polska is obliged to register radio and television receivers, accept and record subscription fees and control their payment. Fformalities related to the registration of receivers can be completed via the website or at post offices throughout the country.

Poczta Polska inspects the implementation of the obligation to register RTV receivers pursuant to Art. 7 of the Act on License Fees and based on the provisions of the Code of Administrative Procedure, which indicate how to conduct post-audit proceedings in order to issue an administrative decision. As the institution notes, it is important that no postman has the authority to check the obligation to register receivers. This is done only by authorized employees of the Financial Service Center of Poczta Polska. Inspectors must identify themselves during the inspection, and the ID card template is specified in the regulation.

There is an appeal route

Earlier, Poczta Polska reported that there are several dozen inspectors throughout the country. They focus on businesses, not private households. For the control to be valid, they must be sure that someone has a receiver capable of receiving the signal immediately. Therefore, it is not enough to take a photo of the antenna on the balcony or the tuner in the car. As lawyers from the Media Law Firm explained in an interview with Wirtualnemedia.pl, there are no consequences for not letting the inspector in. He can’t come back with the police, for example.

As part of its tasks, Poczta Polska provides customer service (directly at branches, by telephone and by correspondence). Explanatory letters, complaints and applications are considered at every stage of the case and proceedings. Each Customer may use the appeal procedure resulting from the provisions of the Code of Administrative Procedure or the Act on Subscription Fees. In the case of ongoing enforcement, it is also possible to submit allegations and complaints, as well as complaints to the Provincial Administrative Court, at every stage of the proceedings. Applications for cancellation and payment in installments may be submitted directly to the National Broadcasting Council (KRRiT). A poorly conducted inspection may lead to an effective appeal against a possible penalty. Lawyers presented this path in more detail in an interview with Wirtualnemedia.pl.

Who is exempt from the RTV license fee?

The legal provisions in force in Poland strictly specify which persons are entitled to exemption from paying subscription fees. The list includes, among others: persons diagnosed with group I disability, total incapacity for work, significant degree of disability, permanent or temporary, total incapacity for work on a farm, persons receiving care benefits, special care allowance or social pension, deaf and blind persons meeting certain criteria, people who are over 60 years of age and are entitled to a pension, people who meet the income criteria specified in the Act on Family Benefits, people who are entitled to receive cash benefits under the Act on Social Assistance, unemployed people, people who have the right to to benefits and pre-retirement benefits, receiving carer’s allowance.

Pursuant to separate acts, the following are also exempt: war and military disabled veterans, war or military disabled veterans, family members of indicated veterans, and persons with the status of injured veteran under the Act on veterans operating abroad.

Seniors who are over 75 years old and have registered a radio or television set are exempt from paying license fees. These persons are not obliged to report to post offices their entitlement to exemption from fees, because by law they are exempt from paying fees. The condition is that the receiver must be formally registered and that Poczta Polska has PESEL data, which constitutes the basis for granting exemption from fees. Other persons who are entitled to exemption from fees should register their eligibility at any post office.

What documents are needed for dismissal?

In accordance with applicable legal regulations, persons who are entitled to exemption from subscription fees should report to the selected post office and present appropriate documents confirming their eligibility for exemption.

In the case of people with disabilities, a certificate from the competent authority is necessary. If this applies to visually impaired people, it will be necessary to present the ID card of the Polish Association of the Blind or the Association of Blind Soldiers of the Republic of Poland, or a decision of the competent authority declaring the disability due to damage to the organ of vision classified as a moderate degree of disability, or a decision of the competent authority confirming damage to the organ of vision (visual acuity not exceeding 15%) or a certificate issued by a health care facility confirming the above parameters.

War and military invalids are also exempt from subscription fees. To obtain exemption from fees, a war or military invalid’s booklet issued by the pension authority is sufficient. In the case of veterans who are war or military invalids, this is the ID card of a repressed person.

Pensioners should present an ID card confirming they are over 60 years old and the decision of the pension authority on the amount of the pension in a given year. This may be a pension slip or a decision to grant or index a pension. However, people of pre-retirement age should have a ZUS decision granting a pre-retirement benefit or a certificate of receiving a pre-retirement benefit.

The unemployed do not have to pay

People with unemployed status can also benefit from the right to exemption from subscription fees. In this case, it is enough to present a certificate from the employment office confirming the unemployed status to the post office.

The exemption from fees is available from the first day of the month following the month in which a document confirming the right to exemption is presented at the post office. In the case of periodic layoffs, remember to report your eligibility for the next period. Failure to do so will result in the need to pay subscription fees for subsequent periods.

It is also worth taking care of completing formalities related to updating personal and address data, changing the number of RTV receivers used or deregistering them, as well as changing the place of use of the receiver. IN If you have any doubts or questions regarding the RTV subscription, you can call the Poczta Polska hotline (43) 842 06 06 (fee according to the operator’s price list). The hotline is open from Monday to Friday from: 8:00–20:00.