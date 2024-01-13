Exequiel Palacios makes Bayer Leverkusen the autumn champions in Augsburg

#Exequiel #Palacios #Bayer #Leverkusen #autumn #champions #Augsburg

Bayer Leverkusen maintained its lead in the Bundesliga thanks to a last-minute goal from Exequiel Palacios. The 1-0 (0-0) win on Saturday (January 13, 2024) at FC Augsburg also made the autumn championship perfect.

After the record champions’ 3-0 win at the start of the 17th matchday against TSG Hoffenheim, the lead over leaders Leverkusen remains four points. Without the success, Munich would have the chance in the catch-up game against Union Berlin next week (January 24th). had to overtake the “Werkself”.

No crash like 14 years ago – despite personnel loss

In the 2009/10 season, Leverkusen had already managed to be in first place after the first half of the season. One of the players at the time was Toni Kroos, who has now been extremely successful at Real Madrid for many years. Despite the strong starting position, the midfielder won nothing with the “Werkself” and at the end of the season he only finished fourth. But this year the crash should be avoided at all costs.

Augsburg was the first test in this project; under coach Jess Thorup, the Fuggerstadt team only lost two of ten league games, and playing them in their own stadium is generally not a pleasant task for guests. In addition, it was the first game for Leverkusen in which Africa Cup participants Amine Adli (Morocco) and central defenders Odilon Kossounou (Ivory Coast) and Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso), who were outstanding before the turn of the year, were missing. Also Victor Boniface, who was injured while preparing for the tournament and will be out for weeks.

Stanisic checks Hradecky, Grimaldo is back in the mood to shoot

At the beginning, Leverkusen’s appearance lacked the naturalness of before the turn of the year, also because of the new staff. Things became dangerous for the first time when Josip Stanisic unnecessarily tipped a ball at the storming Lukas Hradecky, who had to artistically avoid picking it up with his hand (13th). The Bayer goalkeeper avoided an indirect free kick for the opponent in his own penalty area.

Otherwise, as expected, Leverkusen controlled the game and managed to become dangerous for the first time. Alejandro Grimaldo, who had already attracted attention with a series of dream goals this season, finished from 22 meters and presented Finn Dahmen with the first demanding test, which the FCA goalkeeper passed (18th). Shortly afterwards, Patrik Schick appeared free in front of Dahmen, but the keeper was there again (19th).

Dahmen and the bar save the FCA

As the game progressed, Leverkusen’s dominance increased, but the defense continued to have problems. After a long shot from Dahmen, Ermedin Demirovic suddenly had a great chance, but narrowly missed the opponent’s goal (22′). It was even closer at the other end when Grimaldo hit the crossbar with his next long-range shot (27′).

With the biggest opportunity of the first half, Grimaldo had his feet in the game again. After his corner, Robert Andrich was completely free to head the ball at the second post, but Dahmen was able to throw himself into the ball with his upper body (37′). Shortly before the break, Adam Hlozek also missed his great chance to score Bayer’s first goal of the new year (43′).

Wirtz comes and also fails

This also took some time in the second half. The ball was again almost exclusively in the Leverkusen ranks, but not in the Augsburg goal. After a cross from Jonas Hofmann, Granit Xhaka headed centimeters past the opponent’s goal (54′). And Schick was also unable to capitalize on the German international’s assist, although Dahmen missed the ball as he ran out – but Schick could no longer control it either (59′).

Florian Wirtz, who was not in the starting line-up due to muscular problems, came into the game after an hour to decode Augsburg’s deep defense. And indeed, his ability to operate in tight spaces developed the next opportunity. Hofmann again provided the assist, but Wirtz only hit the side netting after a one-two (69′). Shortly afterwards, the young international and Schick, whose shot was blocked, missed the next opportunity (71′).

Palacios with very late redemption

Augsburg was the first team to have success, but Phillip Tietz was just offside when he scored (72′). Leverkusen not only ran out of time, but was also warned about the hosts’ counterattacks, which could always be dangerous. In addition, the “Werkself” made more and more mistakes, which were probably the result of the growing pressure and the concern about giving FC Bayern a great chance.

But there were more and more signs that Leverkusen were no longer able to create outstanding opportunities. And the little bit of luck didn’t seem to come back in the last few minutes – Dahmen was again able to parry a long-range shot from Hofmann (89th), which is why the score remained 0-0.

But only until the fourth minute of added time: Palacios came to the ball in the penalty area after a Grimaldo cross and chased it into the net with his left foot. Leverkusen were also undefeated in their 26th competitive game of the season, with their 23rd win – and the autumn championship in the Bundesliga. The path to the title is paved.

“Werkself” in Leipzig, Augsburg in Gladbach

Leverkusen has a strong opponent in front of them next matchday in RB Leipzig away from home (Saturday, January 20, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.). Augsburg is in action against the Foals a day later (5:30 p.m.).