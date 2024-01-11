Exercise: foods that can help your muscles not hurt when doing sports – People – Culture

#Exercise #foods #muscles #hurt #sports #People #Culture

Having healthy habits, such as exercising, sometimes means suffering some discomfort, however, the benefit obtained is much greater than the pain.

Returning to exercise routines or even when a person exercises frequently, there may be pain after the routines, the discomfort of which may even last for several days.

This discomfort causes muscle tension, which for some may mean not wanting to set foot in a gym again, because of what this causes.

It is necessary to know that when muscle fibers have suffered small ruptures, in addition to pain, if there is overexertion, it can lead to injuries, so it is important to take care of yourself.

Likewise, we must take into account these recommendations from ‘Men’s Health’, for when that pain that appears after exercise appears:

Don’t continually change routines and workouts.

Renew your exercise techniques.

Stay active, but with caution.

Help yourself with an ice pack in areas where you have pain.

In addition, there are some foods that can provide relief or help prevent muscle soreness after exercise to repair tissues and activate relaxation and blood flow. These are:

Banana

Since it has a large amount of potassium, this can help combat dehydration and muscle pulls.

Although it is not scientifically proven that potassium helps with muscle pain, it can help with the dehydration that occurs in the muscle after exercise and that causes pulling.

Cherry juice

Some studies suggest that cherry juice contains antioxidant properties, polyphenols and flavonoids that can help reduce pain derived from muscle tension after an intense exercise routine.

For those who cannot stand the acidity of cherry juice, you can choose to change it for watermelon juice, which contains an amino acid called l-Citrulline, which is known to help relieve muscle pain,” says nutritionist Natalie Rizzo.

Salt baths

Another element that can help with muscle pain is a bath, which can be accompanied by salt, baking soda, apple cider vinegar and essential oils.

Epsom salt can help eliminate muscle pain, inflammation, pulling and irritation as it contains magnesium sulfate which is known to be a natural muscle relaxant and removes excess water and uric acid.

You can soak in a bathtub with these products for 15 to 20 minutes and do it two to three times a week, however, this is recommended for people with heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.

Probiotics

These have anti-inflammatory properties and can be found in foods such as Greek yogurt, kefir, kimchi, and other ferments.

If the pain becomes more frequent and does not get better, you need to see your doctor to find out the real cause of this. Don’t self-medicate.

