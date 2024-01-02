Exercise releases a cytokine that regulates lipolysis and inflammation

#Exercise #releases #cytokine #regulates #lipolysis #inflammation

One study suggests that physical exercise activates immune cells to release oncostatin-M (cytokine), and in turn, orders tissue cells to break down fat, known as lipolysis.

The article, published on the Cell Reports Medicine web portal, indicates that “the discovery of circulatory factors regulated by exercise has fueled interest in organ interference, especially between skeletal muscle and adipose tissue, and the role in mediating of the beneficial effects of exercise.

Likewise, it highlights that “lifestyle intervention, including physical activity, is a recommended first-course intervention for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and the associated cardiovascular risks.”

For the study, the researchers analyzed the transcriptome of adipose tissue, an important regulator of whole-body energy homeostasis and which communicates with other organs by secreting factors (adipokines), including small molecules, lipids and proteins, in men. and women with normal glucose tolerance or type 2 diabetes after a bout of acute exercise, revealing substantial time- and exercise-dependent changes, with a sustained increase of inflammatory genes in type 2 diabetes.

In this process, they identified oncostatin-M, which is a cytokine with pro-inflammatory and anti-inflammatory actions that depend on the cellular microenvironment, as one of the factors secreted by adipose tissue with the greatest positive regulation after exercise.

“In cultured human adipocytes, oncostatin-M improves MAPK signaling, which constitutes a key element in the neoplastic transformation of thyroid follicular cells into papillary thyroid carcinoma (PTC) and regulates lipolysis. The expression of oncostatin-M increases in cultured human Thp1 macrophages after exercise-like stimuli,” the experts determine.

Likewise, they point out that these results suggest that immune cells, through secreted factors such as oncostatin-M, “mediate a cross-communication between skeletal muscle and adipose tissue during exercise to regulate metabolism and adaptation of the muscles.” adipocytes.”

Finally, they highlight that regular exercise has beneficial effects on glucose tolerance, insulin sensitivity and the circulating lipid profile, coinciding with improvements in skeletal muscle and liver function.

“We demonstrate that oncostatin-M expression originates in adipose tissue immune cells and alters lipolysis in mature human adipocytes, suggesting a role for crosstalk between immune cells and adipocytes during exercise,” they point out.

Communication Management Office of the Ministry of Popular Power for Science and Technology / Journalist: Nailet Rojas Garcia.