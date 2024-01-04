Exercise routines according to age

#Exercise #routines #age

Exercising regularly is one of the best ways to maintain good health. According to the recommendations of health experts, it has been determined that the amount of exercise necessary to obtain optimal benefits is relative, however, there are numbers that speak of great results.

Steps to follow according to age for great results in exercise

Perform at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of high-intensity aerobic activity each week, or a combination of both.

It is important to distribute this physical activity over several days of the week instead of doing it in a couple of days. If at any time it is not possible to dedicate long periods of time to physical activity, it can be divided into segments of 10 minutes or more.

To carry out moderate-intensity aerobic activities, you can do activities such as brisk walking, running, swimming, and cycling. On the other hand, for high-intensity activities, it is suggested to carry out activities that do not allow you to talk without having to take a breath.

In addition to aerobic exercise, it is recommended to perform muscle strengthening activities at least twice a week. These may include lifting weights, working with elastic bands, and abdominal and push-up exercises. It is important to work all the different parts of the body, including legs, hips, back, chest, stomach, shoulders and arms.

Effective exercise routines for every age

These recommendations also apply to preschool children, who should be physically active during the day through structured or unstructured play. Structured games have a goal and are directed by an adult, like playing sports. Unstructured play is free and creative, like playing on the playground.

As for children and adolescents, they are recommended to do 60 minutes or more of physical activity every day, mainly of moderate intensity. This may include walking, running, jumping, and cycling. In addition, it is suggested that they perform high-intensity aerobic activities, muscle strengthening, and bone strengthening at least three days a week.

Importantly, older people, pregnant women, and those who have chronic health problems should talk to their healthcare provider about the type and amount of exercise they can do.

Some additional suggestions for exercise are offered. Those people who are trying to lose weight may need to increase the amount of exercise and adjust their diet to burn more calories than they consume. For those who are not used to exercising, it is recommended to start slowly and gradually add physical activity. Doing a little exercise is always better than doing nothing.

This note was made with the help of Artificial Intelligence.

