Exercise routines to start the new year

#Exercise #routines #start #year

The beginning of a new year is the ideal time to set new goals and purposes. Many people take advantage of this time to adopt new routines and lifestyles that allow them to take care of their physical and mental health.

Take note of these exercise routines to start 2024 in a healthy way

If you are looking to start the year on the right foot, we present to you 5 exercise routines thatThey will help you live to the fullest and healthiest.

1. Planks: This exercise is perfect for toning the abdomen, waist and shoulder muscles. Best of all, you don’t need any machine, just a mat. You can practice it at home or in the gym, using your own weight and resistance to get results.

2. CrossFit: If you are looking for variety and intense workouts, this discipline is for you. CrossFit combines different high-intensity functional exercises, such as gymnastics, weightlifting and running. It will challenge you physically and mentally, and will help you improve your abilities with each session.

3. Sports: There is no doubt that sport is one of the most important habits to stay healthy. It allows us to move, challenge ourselves and improve ourselves, providing us with benefits on a physical and psychological level. If you are determined to become a dedicated athlete, working on your sports performance will be essential.

This is how you can do an exercise routine as a couple

4. Exercise as a couple: Looking for a fun way to exercise and spend quality time with your partner? Playing sports together is an excellent option. In addition to physical benefits, such as strengthening muscles and improving circulation, exercising as a couple strengthens emotional bonds and can help reduce stress.

5. Combination of cardio and strength: If your main goal is to lose weight, you cannot neglect the importance of combining cardiovascular exercise with strength training. Cardio will help you burn calories, while strength exercise will speed up your metabolism. Together, they are a powerful combination to achieve your weight loss goals.

Be sure to consult with a professional before starting any exercise routine to adapt it to your needs and abilities. Start the new year taking care of your health and finding a physical and mental balance!

This note was made with the help of Artificial Intelligence.

SuperLike is now on WhatsApp Channels! Joining this digital community is very easyjust click here.