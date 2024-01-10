Exercising during adolescence reduces osteoporosis in old age

#Exercising #adolescence #reduces #osteoporosis #age

As soon as winter knocks on the doors, Umm Al-Abd begins preparing herbal recipes that boost immunity to fight this season’s diseases, especially since she prefers natural treatments and does not prefer taking medications, keeping them as the last option.

Umm al-Abd, who is in her fifties and a mother of five children and asked that her full name not be mentioned, says that for years she used to deal with an old herbal shop near her residence in the Jordanian capital, Amman, to prepare natural herbs such as chamomile, anise, dried turmeric, guava leaves, and ginger for use in the winter, according to News Agency.

She adds, “Not only do we rely on herbs in winter… Every day, the children and I take a herbal mixture for the colon every evening before bed because it relaxes the intestines instead of taking medical medications.”

Umm Al-Abd believes that the Corona pandemic has proven to the whole world the necessity of fortification and strengthening immunity with natural materials, specifically after the fear of treatments and vaccines “that have side effects on the human body.”

For her part, Manal Yassin (44 years old) says that she always searches for natural recipes on social networking sites, specifically the tried and tested ones that have received good comments and praise from many people.

Manal adds, “I always make sure to deal with a professional and experienced perfumer so that he can help me and answer any questions and if there are expected side effects of the herbs and oils that I order.”

In turn, Manal Abu Kaf (50 years old), the owner of a herbalist shop south of the capital, Amman, says that she inherited the profession from her father, “who loved this craft and learned it from a young age.” He used to read and learn recipes before he opened a shop about 20 years ago specializing in selling herbs.

She adds that she is now in charge of the shop, which has the phrase “We can provide you with rare herbs” written on its door, and her husband and children help her sell herbs and recipes to people.

She says, “There has become greater awareness among people about the benefits of herbs as an alternative to medical treatments, especially after the Corona pandemic and people’s conviction of the quality of natural recipes instead of vaccines.”

Abu Kaf emphasizes that each season has its own herbs, which she is keen to provide in large quantities, whether from local wholesalers or through import from abroad.

She points out that among the rare herbs that customers request are “alusian grasshoppers” for respiratory diseases, the “allerza” plant for kidney diseases, and “ka’ab” seeds for liver diseases.

Abu Kaf confirms that perfumery requires experience, and that “it is not permissible to prescribe any herb just to hear about it and try it, because there are poisonous herbs.”

For his part, Mahmoud Moqbel, owner of a herbalist shop, says that he loved the profession and began learning it more than 12 years ago by reading books and magazines and listening to the experience of adults who have a long experience in this field.

Mokbel adds, “The demand for alternative medicine is high, but it has increased significantly since the Corona pandemic, especially with the emergence of natural recipes to increase immunity against viruses.”

He emphasizes that the prices of natural herbs vary according to their scarcity and availability, but they are all considered affordable for all classes.

In turn, Dr. Bassam Al-Hijjawi, an epidemiological consultant, says that usually in cases of new epidemics “for which there is no treatment or vaccine available, rumors and confusion arise about dealing with them, as happened in the Corona pandemic, and conspiracy theories appear and people’s fear of chemical treatments.”

Al-Hijjawi adds that although the World Health Organization said that the pandemic has ended, it continues with the presence of new variants of the virus, “so rumors and fear of vaccines have resurfaced.”

Al-Hijjawi does not deny that many medicines have components that are originally from nature, but are manufactured using scientifically studied methods.

However, he believes that doctors cannot approve prescriptions for alternative medicine or herbal medicine because they have not obtained the approval of the General Organization for Food and Drug Administration in Jordan.

Al-Hijjawi says, “A drowning person is clutching at a straw… If the patient hears or reads about a recipe for herbs that helped others, he resorts to it without thinking about the consequences or side effects and without consulting a specialist.”