Exhibition "Liepājnieki at the barricades of 1991"

January 20 to March 10, at the Liepāja Occupation Museum, K. Ukstiņa Street 7/9

From January 20 to March 10, at the Liepāja Occupation Museum, K. Ukstiņa Street 7/9, in honor of the memory of the barricades of 1991, a photo exhibition “Liepājnieki in the barricades of January 1991” will be on view, in which photos from the events of January 1991 in Liepāja and Riga.

After the attack of the military forces of the Soviet Union on the Vilnius television tower on the night of January 13, 1991, the Latvian People’s Front (LTF) organized a popular demonstration in Daugavmala, protesting against Moscow’s violence in Lithuania. 30 buses with national frontmen went from Liepāja to Riga.

On the evening of January 14, the board of the LTF Liepāja branch decided to build barricades in Liepāja as well. They were intended as a spiritual and symbolic defense against the Soviet troops and a response to the rally organized by Interfronte for Latvia remaining a part of the USSR. The barricades in the city continued for about a week.

The barricades in Liepaja were organized by the Liepaja branch of the Latvian People’s Front. Learn more HERE.

