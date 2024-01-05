EXHIBITION – The Earth through the eyes of five artists

The exhibition “the new Earth” of five artists will be installed at Hakanto Contemporary in Ankadimbahoaka from January 6

The exhibition titled “The New Earth,” featuring the works of five artists, will take place at Hakanto Contemporary starting January 6 and will offer a captivating artistic exploration until April 20.

Hakanto Contemporary in Ankadimbahoaka will host an exceptional exhibition titled “The New Earth” from January 6 to April 20, highlighting the original works of five talented artists who are Amir Juvara Andrianalitiana, aka Amir.J, Joëlle Aresoa, also known as Joey Aresoa, Aina Jo Harimanjato known as Jo Aina, Richianny Raherinjatovo or Richianny Ratovo, and Mbolatiana Raoilison, alias Clipse Teean. This exhibition explores the theme of Earth, with each artist interpreting the subject in a personal way and presenting it through their art. “The five young artists share their commitments and visions of this “New Earth”. After working sessions based on reflection and sharing, they created original installations especially for this exhibition, with the support of the Hakanto Contemporary team. This artistic communion offers an opportunity to rethink our relationship with the Earth and contributes to strengthening our commitments to our common homeland,” underlines Joël Andrianomearisoa, curator of the exhibition. The exhibited works emerge from the desire to artistically explore the theme of ecology through the four elements, with the Earth as a central element. They also embody initiatives to preserve the Earth with a view to building a better future for generations to come.

Each of the artists brings a unique perspective to the exhibition. Amir.J presents a symbolic installation with a plant, Katrafay, and pieces of coal, expressing rebirth and innocence through a self-portrait. Joey Aresoa offers an artistic representation of Mandritsara, the town of his childhood, through one thousand one hundred and forty bottles containing thirty-eight different types of soil, from Mandritsara to Anjeda, the land of his ancestors.

Inspired by their experiences

She tells her story through thirty-eight poems broadcast continuously during the exhibition. Jo Aina unveils “Makafoka”, an artistic exploration of his intimate space, his bedroom and his home, where for him, the Earth is synonymous with daily life, friendships, and fire constantly representing his work. Richianny Ratovo presents “Somambisamby” through glass paintings and sculptures, a narrative of the full moon day known as “somambisamby”. Clipse Teean, multidisciplinary street art artist, presents “Izao” through mixed media and plaster.

Nicole Rafalimananjara