Exhibitions resume at the media library with Crois&Ment

A new exhibition is being prepared at the Saint-Bauzile library. The team of volunteers, prevented by the Covid crisis for a certain time, chose to honor Marc Maissonnier, an artist from the village, to resume the exhibitions.

After his first presentation Réflexions, in 2017, the theme of which was new technologies, Marc Maissonnier this time addresses the “crossover” of his styles and techniques.

“Obtain clearer, simpler tables”

The artist explains all the work done: “During the last seven years, I have never stopped experimenting with new techniques and processes, trying to get to the essential: obtaining clearer, simpler paintings. I I didn’t set any barriers for myself in terms of how to do it or what materials to use. “Markers, plaster, charcoal, wine, charcoal from the barbecue, everything was good for transcribing. “For me, this period rhymed with discovery and evolution.”

On view until April 6

For this exhibition, Marc will present a selection of acrylic paintings, drawings under glass, as well as two paintings dealing with the work of material and thickness, which will certainly be his next line of work.

The opening of this exhibition entitled Crois&Ment will take place on Saturday January 13 from 6 p.m. at the Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve media library. The works will remain visible until April 6 during library opening hours.

Information from the library on 04 67 63 13 07. Email: Bibliothè[email protected]

Midi Libre correspondent: 06 50 77 47 03