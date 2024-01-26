Exonerations and appointments: PR once again changes the central structure of the State

A note released this Monday, 22nd, by the Presidency of the Republic informs that the Angolan Head of State signed “several decrees referring to appointments and dismissals in the central structure of the State”.

See below:

Victor Hugo Guilherme was appointed to the position of Minister of Planning;

Augusta de Carvalho Gando Frederico Fortes, appointed to the position of Secretary of State for Commerce and Services;

Luís Kondjimbi Kaíca Epalanga, for the position of Secretary of State for Planning;

Ivan Emanuel Marques dos Santos, for the position of Secretary of State for Public Investment;

Juciene Clara Daniel Cristiano de Sousa, appointed to the position of Secretary of State for the Budget;

Milton Parménio dos Santos Reis, for the position of Secretary of the President of the Republic for Economic Affairs.

According to the note, the President of the Republic dismissed Lello João Francisco, from the position of President of the Board of Directors of Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency – AIPEX and appointed Arlindo das Chagas Rangel as his replacement.

It also ended the mandate of the entities that make up the Board of Directors of the Angolan Customs Warehouse:

Eduardo Júlio de Almeida Machado, Chairman of the Board of Directors;

Santos Augusto Mussamo, Executive Administrator;

Carlos Filomeno de Martinó dos Santos Cordeiro – Executive Director;

Laureano Rebelo Aragão dos Santos – Non-Executive Director;

Madaleno do Rosário da Costa e Silva – Non-Executive Director.

The following were appointed to join the Board of Directors of the Angola Customs Warehouse:

Adriano Pereira de Carvalho Júnior – Chairman of the Board of Directors;

Francisco Manuel Massango – Executive Administrator;

Tuneka Lukau – Executive Director.