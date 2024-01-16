Exoprimal: Season 3 starts with Monster Hunter action, new bosses & more

#Exoprimal #Season #starts #Monster #Hunter #action #bosses

Last year, a Monster Hunter cross-over in Exoprimal was announced for Season 3 – and now it’s finally here! This week marks the start of the new season, which also has a lot more in store.

Capcom will give the starting signal for Season 3 in the dino shooter Exoprimal this week, namely on January 18, 2024. The team-based action game is receiving its biggest update to date since its release. This brings with it the promised cross-over action with Monster Hunter, new beta variants of exosuits, a new boss fight, the jungle map and more.

As part of the Monster Hunter collaboration, monster tracks will also appear in the dino survival matches in the future. Once you have collected a certain number of such tracks, a special Monster Hunter mission is triggered. In this scenario, you then have to compete in a co-op boss fight in a hunting party consisting of 10 players against Rathalos, the fire-breathing wyvern and hordes of Velociprey.

There are also special cosmetic sets in Monster Hunter style to get hold of. So you can equip yourself with a Rathalos armor skin for Murasame, a Kirin armor skin for Skywave, a Nergigante armor skin for Barrage and a Rajang monster skin for Roadblock. These cosmetic sets also include a variety of emotes, charms, stickers and comm wheel stamps.

In addition to the Rathalos boss fight, another boss fight is also coming to the game in Season 3: You can also compete against Neo-Triceratops in co-op with 10 players. This massive creature has grown and mutated to gain unnatural strength. It can attack its opponents from a distance with spikes and has the ability to enlarge its horns when engaging in close combat. The Exofighters must work together under a respawn limit to defeat this fearsome new enemy.

Far from the collaboration and the new boss fights, there are the following new beta variants of Exosuits:

Deadeye Beta: Energy MG – This model is equipped with an energy machine gun that can continue firing suppressive fire without reloading as long as it does not overheat.

Barrage Beta: Fire Spray – This variant’s flamethrower destroys enemies from a distance with a devastating inferno.

Roadblock Beta: Counter Shield – This Beta Suit’s shield absorbs damage and releases it as a powerful ranged counterattack.

Skywave Beta: Lifeline – By healing allies, this exosuit can gain energy that can be used to form protective barriers that protect the team from harm.

The Jungle introduces a new map to the wargames, set in a tropical forest deep on the island of Bikitoa. Dense terrain awaits you there, so you should use equipment that is suitable for close and medium-range combat.

The following limited-time events are planned for the remainder of the season:

Lunar New Year Campaign – Wednesday, January 31, 2024 to Monday, February 12, 2024

Exofighters can ring in the New Year by unlocking a Lion Dance Hat for all 10 original Exosuits.

Chocolate Campaign – Tuesday, February 13, 2024 to Thursday, February 29, 2024

Exofighters can unlock a Chocolate Exosuit skin for all 10 original models to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Double XP Campaign – Thursday, January 18, 2024 to Monday, January 22, 2024

Additional Double XP campaigns will take place at a later date.

It continues with Season 4, which is planned for April 2024. The first features of this new season have already been announced:

Time Loop Rebellion – A new 10-player co-op challenge mode

A Custom Match mode that allows Exofighters to send invites to friends playing on other platforms, experience the story together, and choose their preferred match settings

Additional beta variant exosuits

A third Capcom collaboration

New rigs, modules and more

Exoprimal – Trailer introduces Monster Hunter collaboration

Season 3 of Exoprimal starts in January 2024 and includes, among other things, content from Mosnter Hunter. This video provides a first insight.