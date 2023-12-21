Expansion of the line to 1B and reduction in the clock

#Expansion #line #reduction #clock

By Anthony Castrovince/MLB.com | 2:06 PM EST

Major League Baseball is choosing to extend the line toward initial, to clarify what has been one of the sport’s most confusing rules.

The Joint Competition Committee voted Thursday to approve the extension of the runner’s line to first base, which includes the dirt from the foul line to the infield grass. The committee also voted to reduce the pitch clock by about two seconds when runners are in circulation and eliminate one of the permitted visits to the mound. The adjustments to the pace of play are stipulated to reduce seven minutes of an average nine-inning game, which were lost in September 2023 compared to April of the same year.

A proposed rule to limit players’ ability to block bases other than home plate was unanimously tabled by the committee for further discussion this offseason. Players suggested addressing this issue in the Competition Committee and a rule was experimented with in the Arizona Fall League.

The runner’s line should be welcomed by right-handed hitters, who will now have a direct path to first base. Previously, MLB Rule 5.09 (a)(11) required a batter to run the last half between home plate and first base between the foul line and a three-foot space on the right side of the dirt.

Under the new rule, the runner’s line will remain marked to prevent runners from straying too far into foul territory on plays in which the ball is that way, as is the case with third strikes that land in the dirt. . Instead of forcing the runner to be in the foul zone (to the right of the line) they can now be further to the other side, as long as they keep both feet on the ground.

It all comes down to: “Earth, well. Grass, bad.”

This is what the monthly gaming average looked like:

April – 2:37

Mayo — 2:38

June — 2:39

Julio — 2:41

August — 2:41

September — 2:44

With that in mind, the Committee approved reducing the clock from 20 to 18 seconds with runners on base. The clock will still be 15 seconds with no one on base. Additionally, the pitcher may reset his stopwatch by taking his foot off the plate up to two times at bat.

In 2023, pitchers began their mechanics with an average of 7.3 seconds remaining on the 20-second clock, so the reduction is not expected to have a dramatic effect on violations.

Among other changes are:

Pitching changes: If a new pitcher enters the safety ice with less than two minutes remaining on the two-minute inning timer, the clock will be reset to two minutes instead of 2:15. Breaks between innings that featured a pitcher change averaged 2:35 minutes in 2023.

Visits to the mound: Each team’s mound visits will be reduced from five to four, although an additional visit will be granted for the ninth inning if the defensive team has no visits remaining at the end of the eighth inning. In 2023, clubs averaged just 2.3 visits to the mound, a fact that polls show is one of the least favorites among baseball fans.

In an additional effort to improve pacing, umpires will allow defensive players to request a mound visit without literally visiting the mound. This addresses situations where teams use a mound visit not to discuss strategy, but rather to buy time between pitches.

Evasion: The shot clock operator, known as the Field Time Coordinator, will now restart the timer after a dead ball (such as a foul ball) when the pitcher has the ball and the game is ready to resume. The pitcher will no longer be required to be on the mound, eliminating the pitcher’s ability to delay the start of the clock by walking around the mound.

Requirement to face batters. A pitcher sent to warm up for an inning must face at least one batter (in addition to any requirements under the three-batter minimum rule). MLB found 24 instances in 2023 of a pitcher warming up between innings and being replaced before throwing a pitch, adding approximately three minutes of timeout per event. There were two such instances during the World Series.

The Joint Competition Committee, created as part of the Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiated between MLB and the MLB Players Association in 2022, is made up of six owners, four players and one umpire. Thursday’s vote was the result of discussions at several offseason meetings and conversations with club general managers, managers and the executive council of the MLB Umpires Association.

“Since its inception, the Joint Competition Committee’s constructive conversations between players, referees and owners have produced rules that significantly improve the game for fans,” Mariners president and Competition Committee chairman John Stanton said in a statement. . “These modifications will improve on last year’s work, which was a resounding success with our fans and for the sport. I want to thank the Commissioner’s Office, the Players Association and the Referees Union for their dedication to the greatest game ever invented.”