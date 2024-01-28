Expansion of the Lobito Corridor among issues addressed by João Lourenço and Blinken

The North American commitment to the development and expansion of the Lobito Corridor and aerospace cooperation between Angola and the United States of America were among the topics on the table at the meeting between the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, and the Secretary of State American, Antony Blinken, this Thursday, 25th, in Cidade Alta, in Luanda.

Speaking to the press, the ambassador of the United States of America in Angola said that Antony Blinken’s visit to our country is part of the continuity of the discussions that began at the White House meeting between the presidents, João Lourenço and Joe Biden.

Tulinabo Mushingi said that economic diplomacy, security and good governance are the three pillars of the US Secretary of State’s agenda in our country.

In the same vein, political scientist Eurico Gonçalves said that the Secretary of State’s visit aims to consolidate the agreements signed between the two presidents, despite the security dividends, which is the main capital of the USA.

International relations specialist Crisóstomo Chipilica is of the opinion that within the new international reconfiguration, “the year 2024 is very challenging for global security, given the new emerging blocs that can influence the facts”.

Updated at 4:13 pm