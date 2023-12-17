Expensive living – rent cap: Who benefits from it in Lower Austria – and who doesn’t

#Expensive #living #rent #cap #benefits #Austria #doesnt

There are around 210,000 rental apartments throughout Lower Austria. Many of their residents have to pay significantly more for their homes today than they did a few months ago. Rental prices have increased by up to 40 percent since 2021. The federal government has now promised relief for some of them: On Friday, the National Council decided on the rent cap, which Turquoise-Green has been fighting for for a year. In Lower Austria, the tenants of around 116,000 apartments with a legally regulated tenancy could benefit from this – the remaining 94,000 free tenancies remain unaffected by the regulation. However, even with tenancies regulated by law, there are doubts about the effectiveness of the aid measure.

The rent cap limits rent increases for legally regulated rental agreements in 2024 and 2025 to a maximum of 5 percent within two years. From 2027 there will be a new system: rent increases will no longer be based on the previous year’s inflation, but rather the average price increase over the past three years. If this value exceeds five percent, the tenants only pay half of the excess share.

In order to know whether you are one of the tenants of the 116,000 apartments to which the rent cap applies (at least in part), you have to understand the complex system of different rental forms. Category, benchmark and cooperative apartments are considered legally regulated tenancies.

At Category rentals These are old buildings built before 1945 with a rental agreement concluded before 1994. Previously, they were always increased when the consumer price index rose by more than 5 percent in a month. According to Elke Hanel-Torsch from the tenants’ association, this was the case three times in 2022.

These are old buildings built before 1945 with a rental agreement concluded before 1994. Previously, they were always increased when the consumer price index rose by more than 5 percent in a month. According to Elke Hanel-Torsch from the tenants’ association, this was the case three times in 2022. Guideline rents These are those in old buildings with rental agreements after 1994. An adjustment of the rents to inflation was previously planned there every two years. In total, there are around 22,000 tenancies in these two categories in Lower Austria.

These are those in old buildings with rental agreements after 1994. An adjustment of the rents to inflation was previously planned there every two years. In total, there are around 22,000 tenancies in these two categories in Lower Austria. Cooperative apartment rents: Here you have to distinguish between two main categories. In those apartments and terraced houses owned by non-profit developers where there is still outstanding financing to be repaid, tenants pay a so-called usage fee. A basic rent of 1.80 euros per square meter is only required in residential projects that have already been fully financed. In both categories, tenants also pay a maintenance and improvement contribution. However, only those tenants who already fall into the basic rent category are affected by the rent cap. According to the Association of Non-Profit Housing Developers, these are “old” projects that have been inhabited for decades. The tenants’ association therefore criticizes that the rent cap actually does nothing for the majority of cooperative apartment tenants. There are no figures as to how many people actually benefit. All that is known is that there are a total of 94,000 cooperative apartments in Lower Austria.

However, the planned regulation has no influence on so-called free tenancies, i.e. private rental agreements in post-war buildings. Despite the rent cap, landlords continue to have a free hand in determining the rent and increasing it.

The regulation receives a lot of criticism

From the point of view of Elke Hanel-Torsch’s tenants’ association, the rent cap fails because of the lack of regulation for free tenancies, the many cooperative apartments that are unaffected and the “regulation that is far too late”. Hanel-Torsch goes even further: she doesn’t recognize the price-dampening effect promised by the government, even with reference and category rents.

The chairman of the Association of Non-Profit Housing Developers, Manfred Damberger, believes that only very few tenants of cooperative apartments benefit from the regulation.

Damberger: “The assumption that non-profit housing benefits from the price cap is wrong”

Manfred Damberger, chairman of the regional group of the Austrian Association of Non-Profit Building Associations (GBV), emphasizes that in non-profit housing only those apartments that are already very cheap are affected by the price cap. He is referring to tenancy agreements that have existed for decades and have already been transferred from the usage fee to the basic rent. However, the majority of cooperative apartments are those residential properties for which the developers still have to make repayments and the tenants are charged a usage fee. “These fees had to be increased intensively in 2023, so that further increases cannot be ruled out as of January 1, 2024, but these will only have to compensate for the ECB increases in 2023,” explains Damberger and adds: “The acceptance of the population “It is wrong that non-profit housing in Lower Austria benefits from the rent cap.”

Damberger sees a further disadvantage of the rent cap in the cap on the prescribed maintenance and improvement contribution (for those tenancies that include the basic rent). These funds are used to carry out renovations and conversions of apartments and houses. “If there is a lack of money in this area, important renovations may be carried out later or not at all,” says the Lower Austrian. In the next three years, due to the rent cap, around 600 million euros would be missing throughout Austria for the renovation of cooperative apartments, says the representative of the non-profit housing developers.

Landlords’ association insists on supporting lower income groups

The Austrian Owners and Landlords Association (OEVSV) also speaks out clearly against the rent cap. The operating costs paid by the landlords include, among other things, water and sewer fees, property tax as well as waste disposal and epidemic taxes. “These taxes are prescribed by the municipalities and cities and increased by around eight to twelve percent annually. However, the municipality and cities have decided against freezing these fees,” says OEVSV President Günter Moser. Landlords would also have to spend around 20 percent of the rental income on maintenance, renovation and repairs.

Another problem is that the cap does not benefit the group of people who are most affected, namely tenants with low incomes. The Association of Social Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) has already presented a concrete concept that needs to be implemented. This includes a solidarity contribution that both tenants and landlords pay. The aim is to support people with lower incomes and prevent evictions and terminations of housing as best as possible.

Cooperative apartments: In Lower Austria there is also a housing subsidy or housing allowance

Even Lower Austria’s regional councilor Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister (ÖVP) is not 100 percent satisfied with the solution that her federal party has developed with the Greens. She is of the opinion that relief for tenants of all rental categories would have been “desirable”. The federal government explains that this would have required a constitutional amendment, for which there was no majority. Teschl-Hofmeister points to the state’s additional support option for tenants of subsidized apartments – the housing subsidy or housing allowance. “The amount depends, among other things, on the family income, the family size and the amount of the repayment obligations,” says the state councilor’s office.

State Councilor Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister (ÖVP) would have preferred a rent cap that included all tenants.

