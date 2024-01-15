The ministerial portfolios are reduced to twenty-seven.

A team of twenty-seven ministers and nine secretaries of state to be appointed soon, make up the new government.

Well-known personalities, but also new faces who, in short, know their respective departments, make up the team.

A valorization of experience and a promotion of youth. This is how Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic, describes the new government team presented yesterday at the Iavoloha State Palace. A cabinet reduced to twenty-seven departments, including twelve new entrants.

At first glance, the new ministers under the leadership of Christian Ntsay, Prime Minister, combine experience and new blood. From the outset, one fact is striking. Almost all ministers are armed with diplomas. A brilliant academic background and competence being among the conditions required to be appointed. They have all made a name for themselves in their respective fields. Knowing the sectors of action of the portfolio entrusted to him is, precisely, another selection criterion.

In the experience aspect, even new entrants have a rich background in their respective field. This is the case, for example, of General Lala Monja Delphin Sahivelo, Minister of the Armed Forces. Before joining the government, he was the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces (CEMA). The same goes for police controller General Herilala Rakotoarimanana, new Minister of Public Security. He was the head of several directorates within this department, including the fight against corruption and discipline.

Still on the field of experience, there is the example of Rakotoarisolo Suzelin Ratohiarijaona, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock. He was already the secretary general of this ministry. Doctor Andriamanantena Razafiarison, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, was previously the president of the University of Toliara. Olivier Jean-Baptiste, Minister of Energy and Hydrocarbons, is also not new to the issue.

The right person in the right place

Before entering the government, Minister Jean-Baptiste was the director of the Malagasy Hydrocarbons Office (OMH). With the appointment of Rafaravavitafika Rasata, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Max Fontaine, Minister of the Environment and Sustainable Development, who have extensive backgrounds in their chosen field, emphasis is also placed on empowering young people.

The Foreign Minister served as director of economic expansion within her department. Aged 28, the Minister of the Environment and Sustainable Development is the youngest member of the Ntsay team. He is a social entrepreneur in the field of ecology and sustainable development. The Rajoelina administration visibly continues to focus on the engagement of youth in the field of the environment and sustainable development. Marie Orléa Vina, previous holder of the position, was 27 years old when she was appointed.

Emphasizing the different stages of selection, the President of the Republic used the expression, “the right person in the right place”, to solidify the choice of ministers appointed or reappointed. The Head of State recalls that the members of the new Ntsay cabinet underwent psychometric tests and a major oral exam, among others. He adds that they also put in writing their action program relating to their respective ministries. Andry Rajoelina warns, however, that being appointed minister is not an end goal.

“It is from your appointment that the work and the challenges begin,” he maintains, adding, “my wish is that you mark the history of your respective department by instigating major change and developing the sectors concerned. ”. Rapid and quantifiable results are required of every minister. As desired by the tenant of Iavoloha, all members of the Ntsay team took an oath before the nation, to this effect, just after their appointment. Otherwise, they will have to resign.

The ministers also took an oath to act with complete uprightness and integrity. And undertake to submit to legal sanctions in the event of failure to comply with these precepts. According to the President, the establishment of the new government “marks the opening of a new page in the conduct of state affairs”. At first glance, political criteria are at the bottom of the list of criteria for the selection of ministers.

Overall, the new firm led by Christian Ntsay is rather technical. This technocracy is, however, sprinkled with a few political notes. The appointment of Naina Andriantsitohaina, Minister of Decentralization and Regional Planning, for example, tends towards this angle. The now former mayor of Antananarivo was one of the spearheads of Andry Rajoelina’s campaign. He was at the helm of the UPAR platform.

Putting the Department of Decentralization, previously attached to the Ministry of the Interior, under his leadership, could imply more political commitment in relations between the State and those responsible for decentralized communities, such as governors and, above all, mayors.