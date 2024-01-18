Expert disassembles one of China’s new SUVs and declares: ‘A complete disaster’

#Expert #disassembles #Chinas #SUVs #declares #complete #disaster

Haval M6 turned out to be full of strange technical solutions of engineers (VIDEO)

The second episode dedicated to the Chinese Haval M6 was released on the Club Service YouTube channel, this time the car was disassembled. The presenter, after a thorough examination, announced his unexpected verdict –The SUV model is not worth the money.

In the first Haval M6 video, author Ilya Sviridov predicts good mass sales for the Chinese crossover. The car looks good and is richly equipped, while at the same time on the Russian market it is sold for 2.3 million rubles (about BGN 46,000). After the disassembly, the autoblogger was adamant that he would never pay money for such a car.

The main problem is the strange technical solutions of Chinese engineers. From the first minutes of filming, the expert’s complaints were about the connection of the body elements and the original vibration isolation. After the inspection, the author made an ironic remark that Chinese cars have become better and better, since the mechanic now has access to the fuel pump, having previously had to remove the tank.

In terms of noise isolation, the car is frankly weak – while driving, the person behind the wheel clearly hears the work of the rear wheels. In addition, the expert has a lot of complaints about the Haval M6 because of security. The car does not have body reinforcement on all sidesbut only from the driver’s, and the rear door has one tubular reinforcement, which is not enough.

The subframe also helps spot a few more odd and controversial technical decisions. Its construction is not reliable, and some of the details have already rusted, even though the car is new. Brakes are reasonably good, although the rear are disc and not ventilated. The car has corrosion protection on the outside, but not on the inside, and the sill boxes are not treated at all, although they are the ones that rot the most.

The Chinese crossover is available only with front-wheel drive, being equipped with a 1.5-liter gasoline turbo engine with a power of 144 hp.which is combined with a robotic automatic gearbox.

