Expert: don’t put ‘plebs cutlery’ such as smartphones on the table during Christmas dinner | Tech

Who is going to open and read a stack of mail extensively during Christmas dinner? Probably no one. But if you’re using a smartphone during a dinner, you’re essentially doing the same thing. The telephone therefore does not belong on the table, say etiquette experts.

“The most important rule is that you have time and attention for each other during dinner and not for your phone,” says etiquette expert Anne-Marie van Leggelo of Het Etiquette Bureau. According to her, there are good reasons for such unwritten rules. “Good manners don’t get noticed, bad ones do.”

According to the etiquette expert, items such as key rings, bags, wallets and smartphones do not belong on the table. “There is a word for those things: plebe cutlery,” says Van Leggelo.

It is best to put your phone out of sight, advises Sanne Kanis, ethics expert in technology at Abel Studios. “As soon as you put the smartphone in a place where you can’t see it, your brain gets some rest and you suppress the urge to grab it.”

Van Leggelo agrees: “We are so brainwashed that we respond to every flash and ping. You should train yourself not to do that for your own good.”

There are exceptions

“An accepted reason to put a phone on the table is if you have to make a speech or if you want to take photos,” Van Leggelo explains. “But you’re not going to post the photo right away, that can wait.”

For example, if you are a doctor or firefighter and you have to be on call, you can of course also keep your phone with you. In those situations, it is a good idea to put your phone on vibrate mode. Van Leggelo: “If you receive a call, you excuse yourself and walk out of the room to make the phone call.”

Both experts understand that parents tend to give their children a screen to entertain themselves. How you deal with this depends on the age of the children.

Taking a photo during Christmas dinner is of course allowed. Photo: Getty Images

Adolescents can do without a cell phone for a while, right?

For young children, you can work with a children’s table where children can color or draw, for example, Kanis suggests. “It should be possible for teenagers to take a break from their mobile phone for one day a year.”

Despite the desire to dine extensively at Christmas, parents should ask themselves whether they want to put a child to a seven-course dinner, according to Van Leggelo. “If they’re raised very well, they might keep it up, but there will probably come a time when you use the phone to get them to play a game.”

You have to find a middle ground, says Van Leggelo. “It cannot be the case that parents sit at the table for three hours and the children spend three hours on an iPad or a phone.”

But children also have wishes. For example, sharing what they are doing on social media. As parents, you can go along with this, Kanis thinks.

“For example, you can all make a TikTok together,” Kanis suggests. “If the phones really have to be on the table, make it a fun joint activity to fit in with the experiences of teenagers.”

