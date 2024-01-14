Expert predicts promising future for Ripple (XRP) in Vietnam

#Expert #predicts #promising #future #Ripple #XRP #Vietnam

A financial expert, Yassin Mobarak, shared a striking statement on social media platform The founder of Dizer Capital, a private equity firm, foresees an important role for XRP in Vietnam’s payments landscape.

The message comes after the Asian country’s Minister of Finance announced that he would conduct a study with the Vietnamese Central Bank to investigate how XRP can be implemented in international payments.

It can often be very expensive for countries to conduct international transactions. In addition, they can also last a very long time. That is why Central Banks, including the Vietnamese Central Bank, are increasingly looking at alternatives.

Blockchain technology can fit in perfectly with this and XRP has made it a specialty to precisely meet this market’s needs. By making international transactions more efficient, Vietnam can trade better with other countries and make it easier for external investors to bring money into the country.

Vietnam not only country considering XRP

Vietnam’s Financial Minister, Ho Duc Phoc, will investigate with the country’s Central Bank whether XRP is the right tool to optimize international transactions. It is not yet entirely clear what this research will look like.

Vietnam is not the first country to look at how it can use the popular altcoin for efficient transactions. Hong Kong and Bhutan, among others, have launched pilot projects to investigate the use of XRP.

Vietnam is a big market for Ripple

It is still difficult to say whether and what the adoption of XRP could look like in the Asian country. If the XRP ledger and blockchain are used directly, the impact on the price of the cryptocurrency can be very significant.

Vietnam has a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of over $336 billion, and the country’s international payments market could reach billions of dollars. If XRP is used for these payments, the price of the currency will logically rise considerably. To get an idea, the altcoin currently has a market value of $31 billion.

Trade €10,000 for free and get a 10 euro bonus

Do you want to enter the crypto world and perhaps buy XRP or another crypto? Then grab your chance now with this exclusive offer! Thanks to a special deal between Newsbit and Bitvavo, one of the most accessible and user-friendly crypto exchanges in Europe, our readers receive an exclusive offer.

Register with Bitvavo via the button below and receive a welcome gift of 10 euros completely free. And that’s not all – you also don’t pay trading fees on your first 10,000 euros in transactions. Register now!