Experts discover the largest magnetic field in the solar system on Ganymede

#Experts #discover #largest #magnetic #field #solar #system #Ganymede

Expert Finds Solar System’s Largest Magnetic Field. PHOTO/ IFL

LONDON – Ganymede, the largest moon in the solar system, has a strong magnetic field like in Earth. This surprised astronomers because other moons in the solar system, including the planet Jupiter, do not have strong magnetic fields.

A new study published in the journal Nature Astronomy suggests that Ganymede may have a molten iron core covered by a layer of ice. These layers of ice can act as “snowballs” that trap Jupiter’s magnetic field.

This study was carried out by a team of astronomers from the University of California, Berkeley. They used data from NASA’s Juno spacecraft to study Ganymede’s magnetic field.

Astronomers discovered that Ganymede’s magnetic field varies with time. This shows that the magnetic field does not come from a solid liquid iron core, but from a layer of liquid ice.

This liquid layer of ice can act as a “snowball” that traps Jupiter’s magnetic field. Jupiter’s strong magnetic field can penetrate the ice layer and create a magnetic field inside Ganymede.

This theory can explain why Ganymede has a strong magnetic field. However, astronomers still need to study further to confirm this theory is correct.

This discovery is a step forward in understanding Ganymede and other moons in the solar system.

(wbs)