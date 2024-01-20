Experts from Estonia and Latvia assessed Russia’s ability to attack the Baltic countries

Bild recently published excerpts from a potentially secret document prepared by the German Ministry of Defense. It assumes that an escalation between NATO and Russia could happen as early as February 2024. Also, according to Bild, in 2025, the bloc may come to a direct confrontation with the Russian army, probably on the side of the Baltic states. Bild emphasized that the scenario is part of the legend of the NATO exercises that will be held in the Baltic states later this year.

Warning to country leaders

On Monday, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that Russia could become a serious military threat on NATO’s eastern flank.

According to Estonian intelligence data, in three to five years the Russian Federation will be able to pose a serious threat to the eastern flank of the NATO countries.
“It will depend a lot on how much we manage to maintain the unity of our positions with regard to Ukraine,” K. Kall said.

