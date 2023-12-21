Experts make plan to better test pesticides for Parkinson’s risk | Domestic

NIJMEGEN – Researchers from the Radboud University Medical Center in Nijmegen, the RIVM and the Netherlands Brain Institute have drawn up a plan to test pesticides much more thoroughly to determine whether or not they cause Parkinson’s. According to them, this is not happening enough at the moment.

One of the researchers involved is neurologist Bas Bloem, who previously argued unsuccessfully for a ban on the drug glyphosate (also known under the brand name Roundup). The European Union recently approved the use of the weed killer again. According to the European food safety agency EFSA, it can be used safely. Other researchers have been pointing out for years a possible link between glyphosate and the development of Parkinson’s and other conditions, including cancer.

Systematic approach

“We are still largely in the dark about the safety of these substances. This is because the current admission criteria for pesticides provide insufficient insight into the risk of Parkinson’s and other brain diseases,” Bloem explains in a message from Radboud university medical center. “We are now proposing a clear plan of action with which safety can be properly assessed.”

The systematic approach proposed by the institutes consists of four phases. In phase one, it must be investigated whether there are indications in databases that a drug could cause damage to brain cells. If so, laboratory research will follow into the effects of the pesticide on brain cells. If researchers also find indications of undesirable properties there, they test the substances in animal species that are far removed from humans, such as worms or flies.

Unfortunately necessary

The final step involves exposing mice and rats to the pesticide. The last step is “unfortunately necessary” because Parkinson’s is diagnosed on the basis of behavioral change. According to the researchers, the proposed approach limits the number of laboratory animals as much as possible.

Now that the researchers have completed their action plan, they want to get regulatory authorities and the industry on board. “The pesticide manufacturers should finance the research, but otherwise keep completely aloof,” says Bloem. In his opinion, independent researchers from universities or the RIVM should carry out the studies.

