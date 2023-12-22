Experts pointed out that the last variant of COVID19 is transmitted faster: Wear a mask

#Experts #pointed #variant #COVID19 #transmitted #faster #Wear #mask

Sub-variant JN.1 of the COVID variant Omicron is spreading rapidly in India, China and the USA, among the countries with the highest population density in the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that COVID cases and other infections may increase. In the statement, it was stated that the risk that the JN.1 variant currently poses to global public health is “low”, and it was stated that with the start of the winter season, the variant may increase the burden of respiratory infections in many countries.

As the weather gets colder in Turkey, there is an increase in the number of flu infections and cold cases. Experts warn citizens, especially those in the risk group, to be careful against COVID19, influenza and long-term flu.

‘WE DO NOT HAVE THE NEW VACCINES’

Infectious diseases and clinical microbiology expert Prof. made evaluations to Cumhuriyet on the subject. Dr. Bülent Ertuğrul stated that the rate of transmission increases as the variants change and said, “COVID19 has gained the ability to be transmitted faster with its latest variant. As the virus structure changed, the effectiveness of the mRNA vaccines we use in our country became low. Vaccines for these variants have been released and are being used in North America and Europe, but we do not have them. “Vaccines for new variants should be brought by the Ministry of Health as soon as possible,” he said.

Pointing out the importance of individual precautions for those over the age of 65 and those in the risk group with underlying diseases such as diabetes or lung disease, Ertuğrul said, “They must wear a mask when taking public transportation and entering a closed environment. “The mask now has to be a part of the lives of this risk group,” he said.