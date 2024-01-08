Experts predict a 30% jump in bankruptcies in Germany

The number of corporate bankruptcies in Germany has increased sharply in 2023, but this may only be the beginning, German experts warn. Their fears are that bankrupt companies may increase by 30% in 2024, writes Handelsblatt, quoted by BTA.

In 2023, nearly 15,000 companies declared bankruptcy in the largest European economy, which is an increase of 26 percent compared to the previous year. Companies with a turnover of more than 10 million euros are increasingly affected by the trend.

This means that corporate bankruptcies in the country are already above the world average, note the credit insurer Allianz Trade.

According to analysts, the trend is not solely due to the “delayed effect” of the pandemic period. “The real effect of the multiple crises in 2023 will affect the number of bankruptcy cases only in the new year,” commented Jonas Eckhart from the consulting company Falkensteg to the publication.

The unfavorable trend remains mainly focused on the retail, fashion and healthcare sectors, as well as real estate and construction. However, a more difficult situation may also emerge in the restaurant industry, the production of machinery and industrial equipment.

In 2024, we could face an increase in bankruptcies of more than 30 percent, warns Eckhart.

Allianz Trade does not have such a pessimistic forecast – they expect an increase in bankrupt companies by “only” 10 percent.

