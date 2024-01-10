Experts see AI-generated disinformation as the biggest risk of 2024 | Tech

#Experts #AIgenerated #disinformation #biggest #risk #Tech

Jan 10, 2024 at 11:56 am

The spread of disinformation through artificial intelligence is the greatest risk of the moment, according to research by the World Economic Forum (WEF). Experts fear that AI-generated disinformation is being used to widen social and political differences.

For the Global Risk Report 2024 more than 1,400 risk experts worldwide were asked for their opinion. The report states that nearly three billion people worldwide will go to the polls in the next two years.

“The widespread use of false information can undermine the credibility of newly elected governments,” the researchers write. “This could lead to unrest ranging from violent protests and hate crimes to civil confrontations and terrorism.”

The experts are also concerned about the increasing polarization in the world. There is a growing divide between different power blocs and between the global north and south of the world. This threatens to disrupt international cooperation. In addition, there are concerns about extreme weather conditions.

According to the WEF report, the greatest risk for the Netherlands is the major labor shortage. An economic downturn, lack of social cohesion and cybercrime are also risks for our country.

Beeld: Getty Images

World Economic ForumArtificial IntelligenceFake NewsTech